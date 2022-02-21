East Coast Electronics Recycling Urges Businesses to Properly Dispose of Old Electronics

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 /East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc) is committed to helping your company properly recycle its electronic waste (e-waste) and ensure that it does not cause harm to the environment or human & wildlife health while ensuring your personal information never ends up in the wrong hands. Being conscientious about e-waste recycling will help the environment and your bottom line. With a wide variety of options available to suit all needs, ECER Inc. is the trustworthy destination for all of your obsolete electronics.

E-waste recycling is important for every business because it gives your company a dual value. Not only are you doing something to help the environment, but computer recycling also helps control the cost of new electronics by allowing for the repurposing of old materials in manufacturing, thus limiting the need to mine for new resources.

The Risks of Poor Disposal Habits

As explained by an ECER Inc representative, when you don't properly recycle your electronics, it creates a lot of environmental risks. For example, when electronics are improperly disposed of, they often end up in landfills (which in most of the country is illegal). This can create two major environmental problems.

The first is that electronics contain harmful chemicals that can contaminate the soil and water. The second is that when electronics are incinerated, they release toxins into the air. The ultimate result of both is harm to human & wildlife health and the environment. In addition, improper disposal of computers & smartphones can also compromise data security. For example, if confidential company information is stored on a computer that is later thrown in the household trash, that information is left vulnerable to potential hacking. Partnering with a company like ECER Inc is your best line of defense, as their data security procedures prevent the likelihood of identity theft or fraud, and thus, is the clear solution for any business that wishes to keep its sterling reputation intact.

Properly Wiping or Destroying Hard Drives

As mentioned previously, recycling with East Coast Electronics Recycling comes with the added benefit of data destruction. Companies in the medical & financial fields trust ECER Inc because they perform US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wipes on all of the data & memory storage devices they collect, and perform physical destruction of them if they cannot confirm that any information stored has been eradicated

Recycling Computers is Good for the Environment

Recycling electronics has notable environmental benefits. Electronic waste contains versatile metals like gold and silver that, when recycled properly, can be extracted from electronics and used to manufacture new products.

When electronics are improperly disposed of, the potentially harmful elements (lead, mercury, chromium, etc.) can cause significant damage to our surroundings. For example, if left to fester in the open air, old electronics can release dangerous toxins into the soil and water supply, which can lead to substantial & potentially fatal health issues.

Recycling Laws

Many countries have strict laws that require businesses to recycle electronics properly. For example, the United States requires companies with over 500 employees to account for & document the recycling of their obsolete electronics. If they don't meet this requirement, they can face severe fines as well as reputation damage. Many nations around the world offer grants and subsidies to assist companies in following the laws on the books. In the U.S., some state governments provide free recycling bins to support environmental initiatives.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc) provides a range of electronics and computer recycling services to residents in the following states & surrounding areas: Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont. At ECER Inc, your data privacy is of the utmost importance; all e-waste is stored in a secure facility on our property to prevent theft or tampering with sensitive data. We are committed to helping your company recycle its electronic waste and ensure that it does not damage your data security, the environment, or human health.

