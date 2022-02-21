U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +0.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8680
    -0.1070 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.24
    +659.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.87
    -40.92 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.23
    +26.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

East Coast Electronics Recycling Urges Businesses to Properly Dispose of Old Electronics

·4 min read

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 /East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc) is committed to helping your company properly recycle its electronic waste (e-waste) and ensure that it does not cause harm to the environment or human & wildlife health while ensuring your personal information never ends up in the wrong hands. Being conscientious about e-waste recycling will help the environment and your bottom line. With a wide variety of options available to suit all needs, ECER Inc. is the trustworthy destination for all of your obsolete electronics.

E-waste recycling is important for every business because it gives your company a dual value. Not only are you doing something to help the environment, but computer recycling also helps control the cost of new electronics by allowing for the repurposing of old materials in manufacturing, thus limiting the need to mine for new resources.

The Risks of Poor Disposal Habits

As explained by an ECER Inc representative, when you don't properly recycle your electronics, it creates a lot of environmental risks. For example, when electronics are improperly disposed of, they often end up in landfills (which in most of the country is illegal). This can create two major environmental problems.

The first is that electronics contain harmful chemicals that can contaminate the soil and water. The second is that when electronics are incinerated, they release toxins into the air. The ultimate result of both is harm to human & wildlife health and the environment. In addition, improper disposal of computers & smartphones can also compromise data security. For example, if confidential company information is stored on a computer that is later thrown in the household trash, that information is left vulnerable to potential hacking. Partnering with a company like ECER Inc is your best line of defense, as their data security procedures prevent the likelihood of identity theft or fraud, and thus, is the clear solution for any business that wishes to keep its sterling reputation intact.

Properly Wiping or Destroying Hard Drives

As mentioned previously, recycling with East Coast Electronics Recycling comes with the added benefit of data destruction. Companies in the medical & financial fields trust ECER Inc because they perform US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wipes on all of the data & memory storage devices they collect, and perform physical destruction of them if they cannot confirm that any information stored has been eradicated

Recycling Computers is Good for the Environment

Recycling electronics has notable environmental benefits. Electronic waste contains versatile metals like gold and silver that, when recycled properly, can be extracted from electronics and used to manufacture new products.

When electronics are improperly disposed of, the potentially harmful elements (lead, mercury, chromium, etc.) can cause significant damage to our surroundings. For example, if left to fester in the open air, old electronics can release dangerous toxins into the soil and water supply, which can lead to substantial & potentially fatal health issues.

Recycling Laws

Many countries have strict laws that require businesses to recycle electronics properly. For example, the United States requires companies with over 500 employees to account for & document the recycling of their obsolete electronics. If they don't meet this requirement, they can face severe fines as well as reputation damage. Many nations around the world offer grants and subsidies to assist companies in following the laws on the books. In the U.S., some state governments provide free recycling bins to support environmental initiatives.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc) provides a range of electronics and computer recycling services to residents in the following states & surrounding areas: Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont. At ECER Inc, your data privacy is of the utmost importance; all e-waste is stored in a secure facility on our property to prevent theft or tampering with sensitive data. We are committed to helping your company recycle its electronic waste and ensure that it does not damage your data security, the environment, or human health.

CONTACT:
Michael De Fortuna
Phone: (877) 537-9940
https://ecerinc.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o7ZrpNC3pOeF0bzYd_GQw/?guided_help_flow=5
https://business.facebook.com/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511
https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-coast-electronics-recycling

SOURCE: East Coast Electronics Recycling



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688786/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-Urges-Businesses-to-Properly-Dispose-of-Old-Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • 19 Very Relatable Songs For Queer People Of Faith

    "If I am losing a part of me, maybe I don't want heaven."View Entire Post ›

  • Staff shortage concerns challenge Germany's vaccine mandate

    Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, has been scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month. His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against the coronavirus, implementing the mandate would result in staff shortages that would force facilities to shut.

  • Marketmind: Pricing fifty shades of grey

    While the Kremlin complains about "daily" Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, investors for their part have had no choice but to adjust to each day's unique sabre rattling noise and assess the probability of a conflict hitting global financial markets. Today's news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine has lifted U.S. and European stocks futures and helped Asian shares pare some losses. This morning also sees oil prices ease on the hope of summit over Ukraine and news of a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Bitcoin Renaissance Likely in H2: Babel Finance

    Growth stocks and bitcoin will move higher three months after the first Fed rate hike, one observer said.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    A stock's price and dividend yield have an inverse relationship. Several already high-yield dividend stocks now look more attractive following their recent sell-offs. Three that stand out to some of our contributors are those paid by clean energy-focused companies Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY).

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Carl Icahn Presses McDonald’s on How It Sources Pork. Chain Says it Will Evaluate His Director Nominees.

    The activist investor says that pregnant pigs are being mistreated by suppliers to the fast-food chain. He wants to name two directors.

  • Tesla Faces Scrutiny by German Regulator Over Autopilot Feature

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. faces a review in Germany over an Autopilot feature, as regulatory scrutiny intensifies into the carmaker’s driver-assistance technology.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden Agrees to Hold Putin Summit If No Invasion, U.S. SaysU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineGermany’s fe

  • 500-pound black bear nicknamed ‘Hank the Tank’ wreaks havoc in California

    Hank broke into his latest home on Friday – and neither homeowners or wildlife officials seem entirely sure what to do about him

  • Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam

    Ethiopia has started generating electricity from the controversial mega-dam that is being built on the Blue Nile

  • Mass., R.I. hunters fined $50,000 after a 'disturbing' poaching investigation in Montana

    In addition to the fine, the men were placed on six months' suspended jail sentences, according to Montana fish and game officials.

  • A Hungry 500-Pound Bear Has Broken Into Nearly 30 Homes In California

    A hefty black bear has caused "extensive" damage in a wealthy neighborhood of South Lake Tahoe. Now his fate is on the line.

  • Dazzling Ohio brook trout at the risk of extinction

    Conservationists are trying to improve the habitat of the Ohio brook trout, but more may be done to save the dazzling species.

  • 'It almost looked liked Yellowstone': People flock to Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge to see a white eagle

    People flock to Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge to see a white eagle

  • After Mounting a Comeback, Eagles Face a New Threat

    The bald eagle, whose resurgence is considered one of the great conservation success stories of the 21st century, is facing a serious threat: lead poisoning. Researchers who tested the feathers, bones, livers and blood of 1,200 bald eagles and golden eagles, another bird of prey in the Northern Hemisphere, found that nearly half of them had been exposed repeatedly to lead, which can lead to death and slow population growth. Scientists believe that the primary source of the lead is spent ammuniti

  • First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/19 Nightly Weather at 11PM

    CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your First Alert Forecast for February 19 at 11 p.m.

  • First Alert Weather: CBS2's 2/19 Saturday Morning Update

    John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's updated First Alert forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

  • Storm Eunice Cuts Power, Disrupts Travel Across Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm Eunice continued to wreak havoc across Europe on Saturday, with at least 12 people reported to have been killed, thousands of homes still without electricity and ongoing disruption to travel.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia

  • Brutal cold, downright dangerous wind chills sweeping the Prairies

    Wind chill values will dip into the -30s and -40s across the Prairies over the next couple of days.