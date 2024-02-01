East Grand Forks business leaders say next five-year plan is on the right track

Feb. 1—EAST GRAND FORKS — City business leaders agreed that the East Grand Forks Economic Development Authority and the city are on the right track for the next five-year strategic plan at a follow-up economic meeting held Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 30.

The meeting was a

follow-up to a forum held in late October where the city and EDA,

along with the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce, brought together businesses to discuss what the next plan should entail. The plan will not only help guide the city and EDA on what the priorities and work plan should be, but also help guide the search for the successor of East Grand Forks Economic Development Director Paul Gorte, who is retiring later this year.

The draft strategy lays out five key priorities for economic development. Helping existing businesses is the top priority, which was a key priority among participants at the first meeting in October. Additional priorities include increasing commercial development and land in the city, increasing communication efforts, creating explicit mechanisms of engagement between the EDA, city and businesses, and discontinuing residential land development.

During Tuesday's meeting, participants also filled out surveys. Responses to those surveys lined up nearly exactly as the priorities presented in the draft plan.

Participants want the EDA and city to help existing businesses and be more communicative.

As in the first meeting, attendees also brought up a perception that North Dakota is more business-friendly than Minnesota.

"When I go out and talk to businesses, some here for 40, 50, 60 years, and they say they have looked at North Dakota as an option — it concerns me," Gorte said. "I don't know if they'll actually move, but I do know with some certainty that it is something very concerning across the state because it's not going to just be East Grand Forks."

Like in October, the possibility of a regional effort was also brought up. A range of proposals were discussed, like having the Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation play a larger role than it already does, or having the EDA focus on beautification and cleaning up the city. Mark Schill, from Praxis, the consultant helping with the plan and forums, said there are many ways EDAs and city business development can function.

"Some communities say the Chamber should do economic development and other ones keep that separate," Schill said. "Some communities combine their chamber, visitor's bureau and EDC, so there's not necessarily a right or wrong way."

With both council and business input

, the plan will now actually be formed over the next several months. It will also go into the creation of the next economic development director's role, and what the focus of that role should be.

"What should the next EDA position be?" Schill asked. "Should it be a really good salesperson? A really good person who knows programs? A really good land developer? What should that role be within the EDA?"