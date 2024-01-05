East Grand Forks City Hall roof to be replaced this summer

Jan. 4—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Hall roof will be replaced this summer.

The project is estimated to cost $750,000 and will likely be bidded in the first quarter of 2024. This is the first replacement of the roof since the building was built more than 20 years ago, and was flagged for repairs or replacement a few years ago during roof assessments the city conducted for its facilities.

The city will work with RSI Building Envelope to help with design and prepare bid packages for the project. The city has previously worked with RSI for the for the facility review of the city's roofs and the East Grand Forks City Council approved working with the company again given their familiar with the roof already in October 2023.

RSI has worked on other projects in Minnesota, like the state capitol, Minnesota History Center and the Saint Paul Cathedral.

Since the roof assessment was done on city facilities, the East Grand Forks Water and Light Distribution Center was reroofed this summer and the downtown fire station has also been reroofed.