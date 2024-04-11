East Lansing company announces $200K expansion, new jobs

EAST LANSING — A medical device company that offers products and services to health care professionals and patients is expanding in the city, state officials said Thursday.

Certus Medical, 345 W. Lake Lansing Road, which specializes in components used in hip, knee, and shoulder replacement surgeries, plans to create 25 new jobs as part of a $202,000 investment over five years. A $125,000 Michigan Business Development program performance-based grant is helping fund the expansion of the Indianapolis-headquartered company.

“Today’s announcement exemplifies Michigan’s competitiveness in attracting businesses to two regions of this great state, creating 80 new jobs and generating over $1.4 million of capital investment across Ingham and Kent counties,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in announcing the project, as well as another in Grand Rapids.

Certus is renovating a building in East Lansing to add a dry lab to its current space, which will comprise of a 6,000-square-foot facility to expand its market reach and develop new customer relationships, Whitmer's office said in a release.

Michigan was chosen over a competing site in Indiana.

"We are immensely grateful for the support and incentives provided by the state of Michigan,” Certus principal Zac Gerdts said. “These resources will be instrumental in accelerating our economic development initiatives, enabling us to expand our operations and create meaningful opportunities for both our company and the community at large.”

The new East Lansing office will manage business development and the nationwide corporate sales and distribution of its surgical implants and knee replacements products. The company said in a release that it sees Michigan as a new opportunity market as the acquisition drives new growth.

“We are grateful to LEAP for their efforts in bringing Certus Medical LLC to East Lansing. This addition to the business landscape infuses new investment in our community, which helps us continue to grow and expand our workforce,” City Manager Robert Belleman said.

The jobs in various roles, include administrative support, logistics, production, sales, and professional management, and are expected to pay an average of $65 per hour, plus benefits, nearly three times the regional media wage of $23 per hour, state officials said.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership is providing support through job training and talent recruitment valued at approximately $5,000 per employee.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing company announces $200K expansion, new jobs