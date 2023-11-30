East Naples waterfront mobile home property slammed by Ian now for sale for $25 million

The word "demo" is spray painted on a home at Harmony Shores Mobile Home Port in Naples on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

A East Naples mobile-home park flooded by Hurricane Ian in 2022 is on the market for almost $25 million.

Located at 5 Bamboo Drive, along Tamiami Trail near Airport Pulling Road, the 12.5-acre waterfront property is on the market for $24,999,000 by LQ Commercial Real Estate Service. It is in the Bayshore Gateway Triangle CRA.

Touted by Fort Myers-based LQ Commercial as "in one of Naples’ most attractive (and most affluent) locales," the property was home to Harmony Shores Mobile Home Park until recently. The community had 177 structures, with a combination of renters and owners, in 2022.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian floodwaters swept through the park near Bayshore Drive, ruining furniture, clothing, appliances and school supplies. Four days later, residents were told by property owner Cove Communities to vacate the premises.

Shirley Garcia, Bayshore Triangle CRA Program Manager, said Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) were allowed to put trailers for residents on the property, but she wasn't sure whether any were ever located there.

Aeiral view of Harmony Shores property in East Naples. The 12.58-acre waterfront property was a former mobile home park. It is on the market for $24,999,000.

Cove Communities bought the property in June 2021 for $18.5 million, according to Collier County property records. Phoenix-based Cove Communities specializes in RV resorts, "Holiday Parks", manufactured home and residential communities.

A call to property agent Michael Price, LQ Commercial Real Estate director of statewide land division, wasn't returned on Thursday. According to the company's website, Price "concentrates on the marketing and disposition of large and small-scale development projects suited for National and Regional home builders, multi-family developers, commercial and mixed-use developers, and investors."

Garcia said the CRA – Community Redevelopment Agency – isn't involved in the sale and didn't know the property was on the market. The CRA would only get involved if a rezoning were proposed for the land. However, Garcia knows what she would like to see built.

Story continues

A portion of a dock is submerged at Harmony Shores Mobile Home Port in Naples on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

"Personally, my viewpoint, I would love to see workforce housing go in there," she said in a phone interview. "We just don’t have enough affordability … From my vantage point, I would love to assist a developer in implementing an affordable housing project."

The location – near the Collier County Government Center, several schools, shopping, hospitals and doctors' offices – is a perfect location to help those workers live in the community, Garcia said.

There are many incentives and grants – county, state and federal – available to help when a developer decides to build affordable, workforce housing, and Garcia hopes that will attract someone to buy the Harmony Shores property and create housing for the working community."I believe it’s realistic," Garcia said. "I like to encourage folks and get them excited about working with the CRA in buying property in this area," she said. "I hope that somebody would want to contribute to a community and be a part of a sense of community in doing something like that because it’s selfless. There are always more rewards than monetary rewards."

More: Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it

Previously Collier County approves boardwalk location connecting Bayshore Drive to Sugden Park

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: East Naples mobile home park site hit by Ian on market for $25 million