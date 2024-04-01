East Nashville may get new look with 61-acre development plans on Talbot's Corner

Metro Nashville is considering a developer's request to change zoning rules for construction of a 61.4-acre mixed-use development around a prominent East Nashville intersection called Talbot's Corner.

For more than three decades, Brentwood-based Jenkins Properties has incrementally amassed the collection of lots between the I-24 corridor and Dickerson Pike. Most of the land is directly south of Trinity Lane and zoned for commercial and service uses.

The corner is occupied with low-slung fast-food restaurants, a motel, gas station and a truckyard.

The project is near the East Bank riverfront, where Oracle Corp. is developing a 70-acre office campus; Nissan Stadium is being rebuilt; and a massive redevelopment of old industrial lands planned.

Architect Barge Design Solutions recently submitted a specific plan application to develop the land in stages over the next 15 years. The firm requested mixed-use zoning to set the stage for construction of apartments, offices, shops and other businesses.

The Talbot's Corner project aligns with Metro Nashville's East Nashville Community Plan approved in 2020, which suggests increasing the density and variety of uses in the fast-growing area.

Traffic moves through the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane in Nashville, Tenn., Monday July 3, 2023. (Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

"The framework plan intention is to allow intense development adjacent to the interstate to take advantage of views into downtown and step down behind that," the specific plan application states. "It supports development of up to 15 stories at the corner of Trinity Lane and I-24, 12 stories behind that stepping down to 6 stories along Dickerson Pike."

Work would begin along Dickerson Pike with maximum building heights of 12 stories on corner parcels. The maximum height would increase to 15 stories by the interstate roads, according to plans.

Before development along the interstate loop is done, a greenway would first be constructed to buffer the area from any flooding impacts from the nearby Cumberland River.

A map depicts the Talbot's Corner development site along the busy downtown highway loop.

"The greenway and greenway trail must be placed in a Conservation Greenway Easement the extent of which will be delineated and noted on the final site plan," the application states. "A Conservation Greenway Easement Agreement must be approved by Metro Parks Board and Metro Council be dedicated and memorialized in a Metro Parks’ Conservation Greenway Easement Agreement."

