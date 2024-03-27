East Ohio Gas Company welcomed to Enbridge

Mar. 27—LIMA — East Ohio Gas Company employees in Lima celebrated Dominion's gas assets being sold to Enbridge with a welcome ceremony for all employees in the state.

External affairs manager Peggy Ehora for the utility said Enbridge's CEO and president greeted the celebration with a live broadcast and a breakfast.

"It was a happy day to start," she said. "I think one of the things that struck home with me was when the president said he wants us to be proud of our past and excited for the future."

The sale was announced in September of last year and was finalized March 7.

Ehora, who has been with Dominion for 24 years, called it a full circle moment to be back with a gas company.

"You can't help but be excited when people are championing the business," she said. "Natural gas has a place in this world, and we'll still be working on the same things we were working on with Dominion."

