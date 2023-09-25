East side apartment tower to be a bit shorter, with more units, under revised plan

An east side apartment tower is to be one story shorter and have more units than initially planned.

An apartment high-rise planned for Milwaukee's east side would be a bit shorter − but have more apartments − under a revised proposal endorsed by the Plan Commission.

Developer New Land Enterprises LLC is now seeking Common Council approval to develop a 24-story tower with 346 units.

The tower would be built on what are now parking lots along North Farwell Avenue, south of East Curtis Place. The commission and council in May approved a 25-story, 318-unit building for that site.

The changes reflect the removal of one level of parking, reducing the number of spaces from 465 to 411. That includes 350 spaces just for the apartment tower.

New Land determined the building needs fewer parking spaces in part because of its location near bus and streetcar lines, said Jason Korb, the project's architect, at the Monday commission hearing.

Meanwhile, the number of apartments is increasing because New Land is reducing the size of some larger units, Korb told the Plan Commission. There's less demand for those two-bedroom units than initially anticipated, he said.

The site's parking spaces include 18 stalls for the Mexican Consulate and 40 stalls for Renaissance Place, Korb said. Both buildings are owned by New Land and are located on Prospect Avenue just east of where the high-rise is to be constructed.

New Land hopes to break ground in spring 2024.

Two downtown high-end apartment towers, The Couture and 333 North Water, are under construction and to be completed by spring.

Meanwhile, plans for a 25-story, 192-unit apartment tower, to be built at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., are on hold.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee high-rise to be shorter with more units under revised plan