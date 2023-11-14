Are East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for East Side Games Group is CA$0.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

East Side Games Group is estimated to be 34% overvalued based on current share price of CA$0.39

Analyst price target for EAGR is CA$2.30, which is 689% above our fair value estimate

Does the November share price for East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is East Side Games Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$1.64m CA$1.49m CA$1.41m CA$1.36m CA$1.34m CA$1.33m CA$1.33m CA$1.34m CA$1.35m CA$1.37m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.45% Est @ -8.84% Est @ -5.61% Est @ -3.35% Est @ -1.76% Est @ -0.65% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 1.31% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% CA$1.5 CA$1.3 CA$1.1 CA$1.0 CA$1.0 CA$0.9 CA$0.8 CA$0.8 CA$0.7 CA$0.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$9.9m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.4m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.0%– 1.9%) = CA$27m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$27m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CA$14m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$24m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.4, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at East Side Games Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.019. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For East Side Games Group, we've put together three pertinent items you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for East Side Games Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does EAGR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

