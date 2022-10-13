U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

East Side Mario's Sydney Wins Pasta Challenge

·2 min read

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - East Side Mario's Sydney is celebrating its 2022 Barilla Pasta Challenge Winner, Sai Govind Thannenkattil Surendran. The competition started on April 28, 2022 and included competitors from over 68 East Side Mario's stores across Canada. Contestants competed in three rounds with the mission of creating the best pasta dish.

Out of all competitors, only four made it to the final battle at Recipe Unlimited's head office: Darryl Danniels of Guelph, Thomas Synott of Owen Sound, Adam Cochrane of Peterborough and Sai Govind Thannenkattil Surendran of Sydney. Dishes were critiqued by a panel of esteemed judges including Paul Pascal, COO East Side Mario's.

"The Barilla Pasta Challenge was a wonderful opportunity for East Side Mario's to celebrate our people, their culinary skills and inspire them to put their best to the test. We are very excited to feature Sai's winning dish on our new feature menu for all our guests to enjoy starting October 12th" said Pascal.

Sai's Tuscan Chicken Spaghetti wowed the judges, naming him the 2022 Barilla Pasta Challenge champion.

Sai Govind's passion for cooking and culinary journey is what makes this win so special. Govind joined the East Side Mario's Sydney team in October 2019 as a prep cook. Throughout his journey, he would watch other team members on the line, eager to learn. He has blown everyone away with his infectious smile and his natural culinary ability.

"It was such an amazing experience to be able to meet and compete against everyone in this competition, and it will always be a memorable part of my life!" said Sai.

Guests will be able to try Govind's award winning Tuscan Chicken Spaghetti for a limited time until November 27, 2022 at all East Side Mario's locations across Canada.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE East Side Mario’s

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c6162.html

