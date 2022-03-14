U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.25
    +20.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,116.00
    +191.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,328.50
    +36.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.60
    +11.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.82
    -2.51 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7500
    +0.4700 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,525.23
    -627.59 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.92
    +2.97 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,395.46
    +232.68 (+0.92%)
     

East Ventures becomes Indonesia's first venture capital firm to sign UN Principles for Responsible Investment

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- East Ventures, a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm in Indonesia, has officially become a UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) signatory as part of its commitment to creating responsible and sustainable investment and ownership decisions. East Ventures becomes Indonesia's first venture capital firm listed as a signatory; which further strengthens its belief that the implementation of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach will serve as the sustainability-driven principle for all of the players. East Ventures is committed to taking the lead in identifying and supporting the relevant initiatives to drive more sustainable actions.

East Ventures
East Ventures

"East Ventures believes sustainability is and will continue to be the focus of everything that we do, and we have been integrating the ESG approach in our practices. We hope through the signing of the UN PRI we can further strengthen our commitment to achieving sustainable development and bringing more positive impact to the society," said Avina Sugiarto, Venture Partner of East Ventures.

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment supported by the United Nation. Through the signing of UN PRI, East Ventures will further practice and implement the signatories' contributions to develop a more sustainable global financial system, as well as to continue the application of six Principles for Responsible Investment to achieve broader objectives of the society.

Six Principles for Responsible Investment include: (1) to incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making process, (2) to be the active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices, (3) to seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest, (4) to promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry, (5) to work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the Principles, and (6) to report on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.

East Ventures has and will continue to actively incorporate these principles in its daily operations and within its ecosystem. East Ventures has invested in several startups that are promoting sustainability for a greener environment: Aruna (Fisheries e-commerce), Xurya (Solar startup), Waste 4 Change (waste management); promoting health and well-being: Nalagenetics and Nusantics (Biotech), Mindtera, and Riliv (Mental health), and Homage (elder care); promoting quality education: Ruangguru, T-labs, Geniebook (Edutech), reducing food waste, Treedots (social commerce), and many others.

The social impact brought by the ecosystem are also aligned with the key issues of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia, including Global Health Architecture, Digital Transformation, and Sustainable Energy Transition. Moreover, the firm has also held and sponsored events that resonate with the same goal, such as regularly hosting the Women with Impact Forum as part of our commitment to gender mainstreaming strategy.

"We have and will continue to apply these principles into our practices, and make sure the implementation can also be reflected in our ecosystem in creating more positive impact to the society", Avina concluded.

For more information about UN PRI, please visit https://www.unpri.org/

About East Ventures

East Ventures is a pioneering and leading sector-agnostic venture capital firm in Indonesia. Founded in 2009, East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, including Seed and Growth for over 200 companies in Southeast Asia.

An early believer in the startup ecosystem in Indonesia, East Ventures is the first investor of Indonesia's unicorn companies, namely Tokopedia and Traveloka. Other notable companies in the portfolio include Ruangguru, Warung Pintar (acquired by SIRCLO), Kudo (acquired by Grab), Loket (acquired by Gojek), Tech in Asia, Xendit, IDN Media, MokaPOS (acquired by Gojek), ShopBack, KoinWorks, Waresix, and Sociolla.

East Ventures was named the most consistent top performing VC fund globally by Preqin, and the most active investor in SEA and Indonesia by various media.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/east-ventures-becomes-indonesias-first-venture-capital-firm-to-sign-un-principles-for-responsible-investment-301501577.html

SOURCE East Ventures

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c0023.html

Recommended Stories

  • China's cyberspace regulator drafts new rules to protect minors

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Companies engaged in online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video in China should set up a "youth mode" to protect minors, according to draft regulations issued on Monday by the Cyberspace Administration of China. The major platforms should regularly conduct assessments on cyber protection for minors in order to provide a "clean" online environment for them, CAC said, adding that the platforms should also cap daily spending amount for minor users. China's major video streaming platforms Tencent Video and iQIYI, as well as ByteDance-owned short video platform Douyin have already launched a "youth mode" for minors.

  • NFTs subject to existing tax rules in Singapore, FM says

    Income from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Singapore will be subject to existing income tax rules, the Business Times reported, citing Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s Friday speech in parliament. See related article: Singapore prohibits crypto, NFT transactions in sanctions against Russia Fast facts However, individuals who receive capital gains from NFT transactions will not be […]

  • Japan urges crypto exchanges to act in line with sanctions against Russia

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has urged crypto exchanges not to process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus, officials said on Monday. The government will work as one to strengthen measures against the transfer of funds using crypto assets that would be in violation of the sanctions, the Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency (FSA) said in a joint statement. Unauthorised payments to targets under sanctions, including in crypto assets - such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens - are subject to punishment of up to three years in prison or a 1 million yen ($8,487.52) fine, the FSA said.

  • Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices fell Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai declined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to keep negotiating with Russia, as Russian forced bombarded a military training base near the Polish border, killing nine and wounding dozens of people.

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Offic

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • Shares gain as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine progress

    Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • J.B. Hunt, Costco Lead Five Stocks Nearing Buy Points

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include J.B. Hunt and Costco Wholesale, holding up near buy points in a tough market.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.