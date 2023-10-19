East West Bancorp Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.13m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At East West Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Dominic Ng bought US$501k worth of shares at a price of US$42.62 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$51.48. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 48.07k shares for US$2.1m. But insiders sold 9.41k shares worth US$651k. Overall, East West Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At East West Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at East West Bancorp. In total, Independent Lead Director Rudolph Estrada dumped US$135k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does East West Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that East West Bancorp insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$70m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About East West Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought East West Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for East West Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

