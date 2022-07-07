U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.25
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,173.00
    +160.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,940.75
    +60.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.90
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.67
    +1.14 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    +0.17 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.53
    -1.01 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6810
    -0.2340 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,475.98
    +477.66 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +10.53 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.66
    +86.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

New Eastbridge reports reveal employee preferences for voluntary benefits

·2 min read

Reports examine differences by demographic segments including employer size, industry, generation, occupation, income and family composition

AVON, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees' wants and needs for benefits vary widely by where they work, their jobs and their ages — and even whether or not they have children at home — according to a pair of new reports from Eastbridge Consulting Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Eastbridge Consulting Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Eastbridge Consulting Group)

The MarketVision™ — The Employee Viewpoint reports use data from a survey of 2,000 employees nationwide to track their benefits preferences and expectations, and includes a detailed analysis of how employee ownership and attitudes vary by demographic segments. The data is presented in two reports: one focused on employer size and industry, and one examining generation, occupation, income, and the presence of children in the household.

For each category, the report examines ownership of products through employers, the number of voluntary products owned, preferred payment methods, types of voluntary products owned and reasons for buying them, future interest in buying voluntary products, noninsurance benefits employers offer, benefits communication and enrollment communication methods, satisfaction with the voluntary enrollment experience, and the importance of online administrative services and capabilities.

For example, the reports show employees in small companies are more likely to want to talk to someone in person to learn about voluntary benefits, while employees in the largest companies have a stronger preference for paying for their voluntary benefits through payroll deduction. The youngest employees (Generation Z) are the least likely to have core health coverage, and employees in management/professional occupations are the most satisfied with their benefits enrollment experience.

"An effective employee benefit program continues to be far from one-size-fits all," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "The expanding diversity in the U.S. workforce makes it more important than ever for employers to offer a wide variety of benefits, communication and enrollment options tailored to the needs of their employees."

Information about purchasing the MarketVision™ — The Employee Viewpoint reports is available on Eastbridge's website. Those interested can email info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

CONTACT:   Bonnie Brazzell       
EMAIL:         bbrazzell@eastbridge.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eastbridge-reports-reveal-employee-preferences-for-voluntary-benefits-301581059.html

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerThe starkest warning yet

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said. The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries. In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Corn, soybeans, wheat down over 20% from peaks

    Corn (CZ=F) soybeans (ZS=F) and wheat (ZW=F) have tumbled over the last couple of weeks. Agricultural commodity futures are in bear market territory, more than 20% off their peaks earlier this year.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Missed the rally in energy stocks? You’ve now got a second chance to buy

    Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are down 27% to 36% from their 2022 peaks – official bear-market territory. Now three factors suggest another strong move ahead for energy names, believes Cook: decent underlying fundamentals, good valuations and solid cash flows. Goldman Sachs predicts large-cap energy stocks will gain 30% or more through the end of the year and that its buy-rated stocks could be up 40% or more.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

    IONQ LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies IonQ, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming DeadlinePR NewswireNEW YORK, July 7, 2022NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in IonQ, Inc.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Royal Caribbean Probably Doesn't Want to be on This List

    Wages are on the rise, with average hourly earnings jumping 5.2% in the 12 months through May. Employee compensation, of course, is a major part of corporate costs. And rising costs can depress a company's earnings.

  • Germany to Bail Out Energy Suppliers Ahead of Winter Without Russian Gas

    The country paved the way for injecting billions of taxpayer money into embattled energy suppliers, as Berlin races for a stop to Russian natural-gas imports—a scenario many economists think would trigger a severe recession.