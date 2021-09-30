U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

EASTEC 2021 Event to Emphasize Competitive Resources for Small and Medium Manufacturers

·4 min read

Thought leaders counsel SSMs on supply-chain management, labor shortage, digital transformation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EASTEC, a Manufacturing Technology Series event, will focus on providing small and medium manufacturers (SMMs) the knowledge and resources they need to successfully navigate an evolving technology landscape and a rapidly shifting post-pandemic business environment. The event, scheduled for Oct. 19-21, 2021 at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, is part of the four-event Manufacturing Technology Series sponsored by SME and AMT.

Robert Willig has been named as SME executive director and CEO effective January 1, 2020.
Robert Willig has been named as SME executive director and CEO effective January 1, 2020.

Among the key factors for SMMs' survival in the coming decade will be adjusting for the impact of a changing supply chain, successfully addressing the labor shortage through both attracting new talent and training existing workers on new technology, and successfully integrating smart and digital technologies as part of their businesses' digital transformation.

"Too often, SMM owners and workers may perceive these issues as too big, too complex, or too costly for them to address," said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. "But as the majority of manufacturers in the United States are classified as 'small businesses,' the industry's success relies on making low-cost, high-efficiency solutions for manufacturing's transformation available across the board, not just to its biggest players. EASTEC will focus on these solutions at the local and regional level."

Willig said that perhaps no aspect of manufacturing will be as important to the industry's future as digital transformation and the adoption of smart technology in the production environment. To demonstrate a practical, low-cost enablement of digital transformation for small and medium manufacturers, EASTEC will feature an Integrated Solutions Center, demonstrating a $3,000 option that begins to integrate smart manufacturing technologies into existing manufacturing operations. At EASTEC it will be clear that digital transformation is not only a competitive minimum over the next decade, for both big companies and mom-and-pop shops, but also that it is neither financially nor technologically out of reach for the SMM manufacturing base, he added.

This event also incorporates resources that can help companies train their workforce in how to implement a digital transformation strategy and operate more efficiently. These Manufacturing Technology Series shows help manufacturers make connections at a regional and local level with the organizations and people who can help them integrate this transformation in a way that makes sense for their business.

The events will feature a panel discussion entitled, "Digital Transformation for Small to Large Manufacturers: Optimizing the Factory Floor," which will discuss which smart digital technologies are accelerating results and outline practical solutions on how and why integrating operational technology using real-time data enables speed and agility to protect your customer and your bottom line.

Also featured at this year's EASTEC event will be a Student Summit that will help deliver a student-centric introduction to manufacturing for 300 area high-school students. The 2021 program includes keynote speakers from local industry; a hands-on, autonomous-vehicle competition administered by Ten80 Education; and guided show-floor tours that showcase the high-tech nature of modern manufacturing, courtesy of EASTEC's exhibiting companies.

About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About AMT — The Association For Manufacturing Technology
AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS — The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

Students participating as teams in SME's 2019 EASTEC Student Summit work to build and fly a drone during event. SME invites on average 300 students to participate at each Student Summit, held in conjunction with one of its Manufacturing Technology Series in-person events. This year's EASTEC event will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Students participating as teams in SME’s 2019 EASTEC Student Summit work to build and fly a drone during event. SME invites on average 300 students to participate at each Student Summit, held in conjunction with one of its Manufacturing Technology Series in-person events. This year’s EASTEC event will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME)
SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastec-2021-event-to-emphasize-competitive-resources-for-small-and-medium-manufacturers-301388878.html

SOURCE SME

