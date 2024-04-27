Eastern Bankshares First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Net income: US$38.6m (up from US$194.1m loss in 1Q 2023).

EPS: US$0.24 (up from US$1.20 loss in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Eastern Bankshares EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 23%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 24% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.0% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Eastern Bankshares that you need to take into consideration.

