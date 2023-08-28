Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Eastern Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Eastern Bankshares has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. While Eastern Bankshares' efforts to pay out a dividend can be applauded, its latest earnings report actually shows that the company didn't have enough earnings in the year to cover its dividends. This is worrying for investors as it points to Eastern Bankshares' dividends being unsustainable in the long term.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next 3 years. Additionally, they estimate future payout ratio will be 36% over the same time horizon, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Eastern Bankshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 29% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Eastern Bankshares has seen earnings per share falling at 2.7% per year over the last three years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Eastern Bankshares' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Eastern Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

