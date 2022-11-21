Eastern Communications Named "Inspiring Workplaces in Asia" at ACES Awards

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine premier telecommunications company and ICT solutions provider, Eastern Communications reaps multinational awards again as it won the "Inspiring Workplaces in Asia" category at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022 Gala Night and Awards Ceremony, on November 18, 2022, at JW Marriott in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Eastern Communications team upholding their high-touch promise and building strong connections at their submarine cable launch in Subic, Philippines

Only two companies from Asia were conferred this award, following a rigorous evaluation procedure. Aside from offering business-grade connectivity, innovative products and solutions, as well as personalized services to its clients, Eastern Communications also values its people by supporting work-life balance, building employee resilience, and increasing employee job satisfaction, which are included in the main criteria for the award.

Eastern bagged the award for its #Fearless2021 brand campaign, which aimed to overcome the difficulties of 2021 and spearheaded all of Eastern's internal efforts. The campaign highlighted the employees' important role in upholding Eastern's customer-centric commitment to its subscribers as they rise above the challenges of the pandemic. This campaign was translated into various workplace and social responsibility programs led by the company and its employees, such as the organization's COVID-19 Taskforce, wellness and training webinars, and community involvement programs, to name a few.

As a company that values real human connections, Eastern Communication Co-Coordinators, Atty. Aileen Regio and Vince Tempongko spoke of how gratifying it was to win such a prestigious award.

"As a high-tech ICT solutions provider, we uphold a high-touch promise that begins with every Eastern employee as we believe that if we delight our employees, they will delight our customers too. We sincerely thank our people for supporting and promoting our advocacy especially during the pandemic when it was most critical," said Atty. Regio.

Tempongko mentioned that "Eastern values its people, our greatest asset - this is reflected in our company's programs. We know that they are key to great outcomes and this inspires us to have a people-centric approach. We thank ACES for granting us this award, pushing us to work harder and inspire other businesses to do the same."

Eastern Communications is an internationally acclaimed, multi-awarded company, that continues to champion solutions for businesses through its unique brand of "High Tech" and its "High Touch" service. To learn more about Eastern Communications services, visit eastern.com.ph

