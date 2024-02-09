The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Pays A US$0.11 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Eastern's shares before the 14th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.44 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Eastern has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of US$24.30. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Eastern's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Eastern paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Eastern's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Eastern's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Eastern has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.0% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Eastern for the upcoming dividend? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Eastern is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Eastern is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Eastern (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

