U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,222.90
    -2,190.76 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

The Eastern Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NET SALES from continuing operations INCREASED BY 55%;
NET EARNINGS from continuing operations grew BY 32%

  • Eastern accelerates its transformation and focus on growing its Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reports its Diversified Products segment as "discontinued operations" while exploring strategic alternatives for these businesses.

  • Strong demand across core markets drove second quarter of 2021 net sales from continuing operations growth of 55% to $61.2 million. Customer orders were strong and backlog grew to $89.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared with $55.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

  • Rapid escalation in material costs and freight rates led gross margins for the second quarter of 2021 to decline to 23% of net sales, compared to 26% for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.44, an increase of 33% over the second quarter of 2020. The Company took a one-time charge of $8.1 million, net of tax, associated with its discontinued operations. As a result, second quarter 2021 loss per diluted share related to the discontinued operations was ($1.15), and total loss per diluted share was ($0.71).

  • Eastern's balance sheet continued to strengthen with net leverage of 2.3x as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, down from 2.8x at the end of fiscal year 2020.

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The Eastern Company ("Eastern") (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving industrial markets, today announced the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021.

President and CEO August Vlak commented, "Sales from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased 55% compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to strong demand across a broad range of our commercial vehicle and industrial markets, including Class 8 trucks, service bodies and light trucks, recreational vehicles, and electric vehicle manufacturers. While the economic recovery has accelerated demand, we also attribute our growth to strong execution of the launch of new products and solutions. Order flow remained robust, and our backlog at the end of the second quarter 2021 reached $89.2 million, an increase of $33.9 million, or 61% over the backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2020."

Mr. Vlak continued, "During the second quarter, our businesses demonstrated resilience in the face of significant disruptions in our global supply chains and were affected by sustained increases in raw material prices. All of our businesses experienced interruptions in transportation, which caused delays in shipments. Moreover, freight costs and prices of certain raw materials, including steel and resins, continued to rise. Over the last twelve months, the price of hot-rolled steel increased by 236% and the price for cold-rolled steel increased by 174%. Our businesses have been able to pass on a portion of these increases, but the impact of unrecoverable costs and the lag in our price increases have compressed our gross margin by several hundred basis points in the second quarter of 2021. We believe that increased stability in the prices of many of our raw materials and shipping rates will moderate the pressure on our gross margins in the future."

Mr. Vlak added, "Our financial reporting for the second quarter of 2021 reflects our focus on our Engineered Solutions segment, which includes Eberhard as well as Big 3 Precision and Velvac, our more recent acquisitions. We are reporting our Diversified Products segment as ‘discontinued operations,' indicating that these legacy businesses no longer align with our strategy, and as such, we intend to explore strategic alternatives for each of them. We have recorded a one-time write-down of $8.1 million, net of tax, on the assets of the discontinued operations, which includes a charge to goodwill of $5.9 million. This write down reflects our belief that cash proceeds from potential divestitures are likely to approximate $25.0 million, over the next twelve months."

Mr. Vlak continued, "Our balance sheet continues to strengthen. As of July 3, 2021, we have cash and cash equivalents of $18.5 million, including $1.6 million cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale, and an untapped $20 million revolving line of credit. As of that date, our net leverage ratio is 2.3x, and our fixed charge coverage ratio is 2.7x, both of which comfortably comply with our bank covenants of 4.25x and 1.25x, respectively. Moreover, we expect that the vast majority of the proceeds from any potential divestiture will further reduce our net leverage. We believe that our strong balance sheet, potential proceeds from divestitures, and ample liquidity will fuel the accelerated growth of Engineered Solutions businesses."

Second Quarter 2021 and First Six Months 2021 Financial Results

Net sales from continuing operations increased by 55% to $61.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net sales from continuing operations increased for the first six months of 2021 by 35% to $123.0 million, compared to $91.4 million for the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit as a percent of net sales was 23% for the second quarter of 2021 and 24% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 26% for the second quarter of 2020 and 25% for the first six months of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations increased by 32% to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.44 per diluted share, from $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the first six months of 2021 increased by 79% to $8.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, from $4.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

Net loss, including discontinued operations, was ($4.5) million for the second quarter of 2021, or ($0.71) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.9) million, or ($0.30) per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021, including discontinued operations, was $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Eastern Company will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 and other matters on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Participants can access the conference call by phone at 844-369-8770 (toll free in US & Canada) or 862-298-0840 (international).Participants can also join via the web at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/42361.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "would", "should", "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "intends", "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," "opportunities" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates, the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and the measures being taken to limit the spread and resurgence of COVID-19, including supply chain disruptions, delays in delivery of our products to our customers, impact on demand for our products, reductions in production levels, increased costs, including costs of raw materials, the impact on global economic conditions, the availability, terms and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, and risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with reduced workforce; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of any resurgences and the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic activity can resume; vaccination rates; changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures we provide in this release should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to the nearest GAAP results is provided with this release.

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have presented adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income, diluted earnings per common share, or other measures prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of impairment losses, losses on sale of subsidiaries, transaction expenses, factory relocation expenses and restructuring costs, and gains on the sale of assets. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides important comparability of underlying operational results, allowing investors and management to access operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and excluding, when they occur, the impacts of impairment losses, losses on sale of subsidiaries, transaction expenses, factory relocation expenses and restructuring expenses, and gains on the sale of assets. Adjusted EBITDA is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business including our business segments, to assess our performance relative to our competitors, and to establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, GAAP financial measures.

We believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures in addition to GAAP financial measures provides investors greater transparency to the information used by our management for its financial and operational decision-making. We further believe that providing this information better enables our investors to understand our operating performance and to assess the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net sales

$

61,247,592

$

39,507,800

$

123,021,025

$

91,353,901

Cost of products sold

(47,270,990

)

(29,188,182

)

(93,535,153

)

(68,111,738

)

Gross margin

13,976,602

10,319,618

29,485,872

23,242,163

Product development expense

(1,088,380

)

(917,513

)

(2,105,942

)

(1,839,464

)

Selling and administrative expenses

(9,375,537

)

(6,545,525

)

(18,319,931

)

(14,752,316

)

Operating profit

3,512,685

2,856,580

9,059,999

6,650,383

Interest expense

(434,147

)

(454,915

)

(961,291

)

(1,075,663

)

Other income

525,124

303,741

2,951,873

603,322

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,603,662

2,705,406

11,050,581

6,178,042

Income taxes

(848,302

)

(624,949

)

(2,601,424

)

(1,455,033

)

Net income from continuing operations

2,755,360

2,080,457

8,449,157

4,723,009

Discontinued Operations (see note B )

Gain (loss) from operations of discontinued units

1,128,286

(5,137,249

)

1,339,467

(4,831,485

)

Loss on classification as held for sale

(10,583,078

)

-

(10,583,078

)

-

Income tax benefit

2,225,658

1,168,011

2,175,946

1,115,512

Loss on discontinued operations

(7,229,134

)

(3,969,238

)

(7,067,665

)

(3,715,973

)

Net (loss) income

$

(4,473,774

)

$

(1,888,781

)

$

1,381,491

$

1,007,036

Earnings per share from continuing operations:

Basic

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.35

$

0.76

Diluted

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.35

$

0.76

Loss per share from discontinued operations:

Basic

$

(1.15

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(0.60

)

Diluted

$

(1.15

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(1.13

)

$

(0.60

)

Total (loss) earnings per share:

Basic

$

(0.71

)

$

(0.30

)

$

0.22

$

0.16

Diluted

$

(0.71

)

$

(0.30

)

$

0.22

$

0.16

Cash dividends per share:

$

0.11

$

0.11

$

0.22

$

0.22

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

July 3, 2021

January 2, 2021

(unaudited)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,890,642

$

15,291,825

Marketable securities

29,121

28,951

Accounts receivable, less allowances: 2021 - $564,061; 2020 - $486,707

35,109,931

31,804,207

Inventories

48,830,376

43,121,737

Current portion of notes receivable

459,863

398,414

Prepaid expenses and other assets

6,470,105

3,152,720

Current assets held for sale

33,268,203

17,937,918

Total Current Assets

141,058,241

111,735,772

Property, Plant and Equipment

51,395,884

52,173,305

Accumulated depreciation

(25,381,312

)

(25,976,187

)

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

26,014,572

26,197,118

Goodwill

71,061,057

70,994,178

Trademarks

5,404,284

5,404,284

Patents and other intangibles net of accumulated amortization

24,908,099

27,089,071

Long term notes receivable, less current portion

985,916

1,677,277

Right of Use Assets

12,109,866

12,594,663

Long-term assets held for sale

-

19,894,688

Other Assets

114,469,222

137,654,161

TOTAL ASSETS

$

281,542,035

$

275,587,051

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

July 3, 2021

January 2, 2021

(unaudited)

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

27,223,679

$

21,311,619

Accrued compensation

3,364,766

3,474,686

Other accrued expenses

3,496,332

3,362,032

Current portion of lease liability

2,951,252

2,798,712

Current portion of long-term debt

7,687,689

6,437,689

Current liabilities held for sale

5,697,064

3,281,225

Total Current Liabilities

50,420,782

40,665,963

Deferred income taxes

2,957,771

2,957,771

Other long-term liabilities

1,144,127

1,144,126

Lease liability

9,367,281

9,834,853

Long-term debt, less current portion

78,672,380

82,255,803

Accrued postretirement benefits

1,154,279

1,185,139

Accrued pension cost

30,929,978

33,188,623

Long-term liabilities held for sale

-

48,315

Total Liabilities

174,646,598

171,280,593

Shareholders' Equity

Voting Preferred Stock, no par value:

Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares

Nonvoting Preferred Stock, no par value:

Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares

Common Stock, no par value, Authorized: 50,000,000 shares

32,181,055

31,501,041

Issued: 9,018,483 shares in 2021 and 8,996,625 shares in 2020

Outstanding: 6,268,754 shares in 2021 and 6,246,896 shares in 2020

Treasury Stock: 2,749,729 shares in 2021 and 2,749,729 shares in 2020

(20,537,962

)

(20,537,962

)

Retained earnings

123,324,953

122,840,131

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation

1,238,658

953,863

Unrealized loss on marketable securities, net of tax

(4,379

)

(4,507

)

Unrealized loss on interest rate swap, net of tax

(889,938

)

(1,387,085

)

Unrecognized net pension and postretirement benefit costs, net of tax

(28,416,950

)

(29,059,023

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,072,609

)

(29,496,752

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

106,895,437

104,306,458

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

281,542,035

$

275,587,051

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Operating Activities

Net income

$

1,381,491

$

1,007,036

Less: Loss from discontinued operations

(7,067,665

)

(3,715,973

)

Income from continuing operations

$

8,449,156

$

4,723,009

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

3,531,159

3,212,648

Unrecognized pension and postretirement benefits

(1,722,275

)

(962,094

)

(Gain) on sale of equipment and other assets

(1,555,983

)

(424,211

)

Provision for doubtful accounts

73,097

156,286

Stock compensation expense

680,014

448,669

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,343,695

)

2,949,581

Inventories

(5,763,475

)

(2,379,330

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(3,057,099

)

420,134

Other assets

(143,156

)

734,790

Accounts payable

6,047,550

256,484

Accrued compensation

(144,509

)

(1,527,149

)

Other accrued expenses

1,215,384

(1,057,698

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,266,168

6,551,119

Investing Activities

Marketable securities

(171

)

8,389

Business disposition

-

1,178,601

Issuance of notes receivable

-

(1,251,943

)

Payments received from notes receivable

629,912

-

Proceeds from sale of equipment

2,044,338

445,212

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,810,434

)

(830,077

)

Net cash provided by/used in investing activities

863,645

(449,818

)

Financing Activities

Principal payments on long-term debt

(2,336,564

)

(2,622,745

)

Financing leases, net

169,765

-

Purchase common stock for treasury

-

(368,864

)

Dividends paid

(1,375,509

)

(1,372,673

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,542,308

)

(4,364,282

)

Discontinued Operations

Cash provided by operating activities

1,261,868

805,880

Cash used in investing activities

(571,945

)

(153,342

)

Cash provided by discontinued operations

689,923

652,538

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

147,050

(400,006

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

2,424,478

1,989,551

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

16,101,635

14,883,954

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1

$

18,526,113

$

16,873,505

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Interest

$

1,264,023

$

1,400,035

Income taxes

284,075

209,100

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Right of use asset

(484,797

)

(299,567

)

Lease liability

315,032

299,567

1includes cash from assets held for sale of $1.6 million as of July 3, 2021 and $1.7 million as of June 27, 2020

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net
Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
from Continuing Operations Calculation

For the Three and Six Months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020

($000's)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

$

2,755

$

2,080

$

8,449

$

4,723

Earnings per share from continuing operations as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP):

Basic

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.35

$

0.76

Diluted

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.35

$

0.76

Adjustments:

Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building, net of tax

-

-

(1,353

)A

-

Total adjustments (Non-GAAP)

-

-

(1,353

)

-

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

$

2,755

$

2,080

$

7,096

$

4,723

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations ; (Non-GAAP):

Basic

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.13

$

0.76

Diluted

$

0.44

$

0.33

$

1.13

$

0.76

A) Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations calculation

For the Three and Six Months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020

($000's)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

$

2,755

$

2,080

$

8,449

$

4,723

Interest expense

434

455

961

1,076

Provision for income taxes

848

625

2,601

1,455

Depreciation and amortization

1,721

1,577

3,531

3,213

Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd Building

-

-

(1,841

)A

-

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

5,758

$

4,737

$

13,701

$

10,467

A) Gain on sale of Eberhard Hardware Ltd building

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658998/The-Eastern-Company-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Down Thursday

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;