U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,264.50
    -12.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    -85.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,446.50
    -46.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.80
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.41
    +0.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    +0.78 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2840
    +0.1940 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,367.23
    -459.37 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.45
    -17.37 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.95
    -17.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods Market Report 2022 Featuring Bitpay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paypal, Similar, & Visa

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among Eastern European countries with a preference for card payments when making B2C E-Commerce purchases were Russia, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and others.

In Russia, card payments, such as prepayments by card and payment by card upon receipt, made by online shoppers increased from 2020 to 2021, whereas cash payments upon receipt decreased.

Online purchases made using cards were significant in Turkey, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in 2021, and in Ukraine, the number and value of card payments increased from January 2022 to April 2022.

Online businesses in Bulgaria were positively impacted by the acceptance of credit and debit card payments as well as digital and mobile wallet payments.

Digital payment usage rises in Eastern European countries

Other Eastern European countries such as Poland leaned more towards digital methods of payment. In Poland, online shoppers preferred paying for their online purchases using direct bank payments.

Another survey also revealed that most online shoppers in Poland made payments using immediate transfer via payment services and mobile payments.

Although more than one-half of the Internet users in the Czech Republic used card payments via gateway to complete their online purchases, more than one-third also revealed that they made their payments using online bank transfers, as spelled out in the yStats.com report.

In addition, electronic payments were heavily used for domestic and cross-border E-Commerce purchases, and most online shoppers in Croatia preferred using digital wallets.

Questions covered in the report:

  • What are the leading payment methods used by online shoppers in Eastern Europe?

  • How do online payment preferences differ across the countries in this region?

  • What are the most popular online and mobile payment methods in Poland?

  • Which payment methods positively affected the sales share of online businesses in Bulgaria?

  • How does mobile payment acceptance and usage evolve across Eastern European countries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

  • Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022

  • Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

  • Payment Methods Used More Frequently Compared To Pre-COVID-19 When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

  • Reasons For Changing Payment Method Habits During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

  • Payment Value, by E-Commerce Payments and POS Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

  • Share of Cash Payments, in % of Total POS Transaction Value, by Region, 2021 & 2025f

  • Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

  • Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

  • Number of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022f & 2027f

  • Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

  • Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

  • Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

  • Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

  • Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

  • Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2021e

  • BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

  • Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f

  • Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

  • Share of Remote Physical Goods Purchases, in % of Fraud Losses, 2021e

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

  • Online & Mobile Payment Trends, June 2022

  • Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, November 2021

  • Share of Payment Methods Used In-store in the Past 12 Months, in % of Consumers, July 2021

  • Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, July 2021

  • Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, by Generation, July 2021

  • Share of Consumers Who Would Support the Mandatory Acceptance of Digital Payments, in %, July 2021

  • Share of Merchants Who Prefer Accepting Electronic Payments Over Cash, in %, July 2021

  • Attitudes Towards Saving Card Details in Online Stores, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2021

  • Breakdown of Intention of B2C and B2B Marketplaces to Launch Embedded Payment Services, in % of Decision Makers, July 2021

  • Perceived Advantages of Embedded Payment Services, by Very Appealing and Appealing, in % of Decision-Makers from B2C and B2B Marketplaces, July 2021

3.2. Emerging Markets

3.2.1.Russia

3.2.2. Poland

3.2.3. Turkey

3.2.4. Czech Republic

3.2.5. Romania

3.2.6. Hungary

3.2.7. Ukraine

3.2.8. Bulgaria

3.2.9. Croatia

Companies Mentioned

  • Bitpay

  • Google Pay

  • Apple Pay

  • Paypal

  • Similar

  • Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnharo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

    The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15.

  • Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

    In just two years, Solana has become one of the most popular cryptos in the world. All it needs now is a "killer app."

  • Tornado Cash Fallout: Can Ethereum Be Censored?

    In light of OFAC’s Tornado Cash sanctions, Ethereum's community debates what to do if validators censor sanctioned addresses.

  • Tencent’s Workforce Shrinks for First Time in Nearly a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported its first quarterly drop in workforce in almost a decade, as the layoffs rippling through the global tech sector finally engulf China’s biggest social media player. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and

  • Datadog (DDOG) Expands Monitoring to Microsoft SQL, Azure

    Datadog (DDOG) announces expanded monitoring for Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Azure database platforms.

  • Crypto Investing Giant Paradigm Leads $20M Round for Fractional NFT Protocol

    Fractional, which allows for collective non-fungible token ownership, is rebranding as Tessera.

  • Jump Crypto to revamp core part of Solana’s infrastructure

    Jump Crypto, the crypto arm of high-frequency trading firm Jump Trading Group, announced on Tuesday plans to develop a new open source validator client for the Solana network to boost throughput and reliability. See related article: Solana validators complete restart; Laos ends crypto ban Fast facts Jump Crypto will “propose a major upgrade to Solana’s […]

  • DriveNets connects with $262M as demand booms for its cloud-based alternative to network routers

    Internet usage continues to skyrocket, with 29.3 billion networked devices projected to be in use by 2023 and the growth rate currently at around 10%. Today, an enterprise startup called DriveNets that's built a more cost-effective way for service providers and other outsized connectivity users to scale to meet that demand by leveraging software and cloud innovations -- not relying solely on hardware -- is announcing a big round of funding, a mark of the rising demand it's seeing for its tech. The Israeli startup provides software-based internet routing solutions to service providers to run them as virtualized services over “white box” generic architecture, and today it is announcing $262 million in equity funding to continue expanding its technology, its geographical footprint and its business development.

  • Tornado Cash US Ban Is ‘Bad Precedent,’ but Monero Was ‘Made for This’: Cake Wallet Exec

    Justin Ehrenhofer, vice president of operations at Cake Wallet, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss the implications of the government regulation when it comes to privacy coins.

  • Google Cloud will shutter its IoT Core service next year

    Google Cloud announced this week that it’s shutting down its IoT Core service, giving customers a year to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices. The announcement appeared at the top of the IoT Core web page this week with little fanfare. The company also sent an email to customers announcing the change.

  • Crypto is falling, but crypto domain name sales are spiking

    There’s a crypto land grab afoot, but this time it doesn’t involve pricy JPEGs of simian lowlifes, shiba inu-themed meme coins, or virtual real estate in the metaverse. This speculative boom is, in a sense, something internet entrepreneurs have been doing for decades: buying up domain names to make a buck. This kind of domain name doesn’t end in .com or .org, but .eth.

  • In Crypto, Base Layer Security Isn’t Enough

    Blockchains are only as secure as the applications they run.

  • Jump Crypto Picked to Revamp Solana to Make Blockchain More Reliable

    The crypto trading firm and builder is reupping its commitment after the once-hot blockchain hit potholes.

  • Amazon claims FTC is hounding Bezos, making impossible demands

    Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe.

  • Amazon: FTC probe hounding Bezos, execs; subpoenas too broad

    Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime starting in March 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the biggest online retailer and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency filed earlier this month. The petition asks the FTC to cancel, or extend the deadline for answering, subpoenas sent last June to Bezos, Amazon's former CEO, and current CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management

    The Pentagon's 2020 ICAM strategy acknowledged failures to “maximize the strategic, operational, and tactical benefits of information sharing.”

  • Tencent Halts NFT Sales on Its Huanhe Platform Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

    Users of the Chinese tech giant's Huanhe non-fungible token platform will still be able to hold, display or request a refund on their NFT holdings.

  • Apple orders staff to come back to the office

    Apple has ordered staff back to the office three days a week after a year-long battle with employees over winding down working from home.

  • RBTR.INFO Develops an Arbitrage System With Its RBTR Token

    RBTR Token has developed an arbitrage platform where users can use a native arbitrage engine to

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From M