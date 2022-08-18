Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods Market Report 2022 Featuring Bitpay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paypal, Similar, & Visa

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Among Eastern European countries with a preference for card payments when making B2C E-Commerce purchases were Russia, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and others.

In Russia, card payments, such as prepayments by card and payment by card upon receipt, made by online shoppers increased from 2020 to 2021, whereas cash payments upon receipt decreased.

Online purchases made using cards were significant in Turkey, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in 2021, and in Ukraine, the number and value of card payments increased from January 2022 to April 2022.

Online businesses in Bulgaria were positively impacted by the acceptance of credit and debit card payments as well as digital and mobile wallet payments.



Digital payment usage rises in Eastern European countries

Other Eastern European countries such as Poland leaned more towards digital methods of payment. In Poland, online shoppers preferred paying for their online purchases using direct bank payments.

Another survey also revealed that most online shoppers in Poland made payments using immediate transfer via payment services and mobile payments.

Although more than one-half of the Internet users in the Czech Republic used card payments via gateway to complete their online purchases, more than one-third also revealed that they made their payments using online bank transfers, as spelled out in the yStats.com report.

In addition, electronic payments were heavily used for domestic and cross-border E-Commerce purchases, and most online shoppers in Croatia preferred using digital wallets.



Questions covered in the report:

What are the leading payment methods used by online shoppers in Eastern Europe?

How do online payment preferences differ across the countries in this region?

What are the most popular online and mobile payment methods in Poland?

Which payment methods positively affected the sales share of online businesses in Bulgaria?

How does mobile payment acceptance and usage evolve across Eastern European countries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, May 2022

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Payment Methods Used More Frequently Compared To Pre-COVID-19 When Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Reasons For Changing Payment Method Habits During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Payment Value, by E-Commerce Payments and POS Payments, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Share of Cash Payments, in % of Total POS Transaction Value, by Region, 2021 & 2025f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022f & 2027f

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Value of Contactless Card Transactions, in USD trillion, 2020 & 2021e

BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

Cryptocurrency Payment Value, in USD billion, 2018-2023f

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Share of Remote Physical Goods Purchases, in % of Fraud Losses, 2021e

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, June 2022

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, November 2021

Share of Payment Methods Used In-store in the Past 12 Months, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Electronic Payment Methods for In-store Purchases, in % of Consumers, by Generation, July 2021

Share of Consumers Who Would Support the Mandatory Acceptance of Digital Payments, in %, July 2021

Share of Merchants Who Prefer Accepting Electronic Payments Over Cash, in %, July 2021

Attitudes Towards Saving Card Details in Online Stores, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2021

Breakdown of Intention of B2C and B2B Marketplaces to Launch Embedded Payment Services, in % of Decision Makers, July 2021

Perceived Advantages of Embedded Payment Services, by Very Appealing and Appealing, in % of Decision-Makers from B2C and B2B Marketplaces, July 2021

3.2. Emerging Markets

3.2.1.Russia

3.2.2. Poland

3.2.3. Turkey

3.2.4. Czech Republic

3.2.5. Romania

3.2.6. Hungary

3.2.7. Ukraine

3.2.8. Bulgaria

3.2.9. Croatia

Companies Mentioned

Bitpay

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Paypal

Similar

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnharo

