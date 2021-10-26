Eastern Europe Parcels Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring UPS, DHL, FedEX, DPD, & GLS

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Parcels Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The combined value of parcels markets across 13 Eastern European countries included in this study was just over €6bn in 2020, having grown at 9% per year since 2015

The report sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape of the parcels market in this part of Europe.

The report covers 13 countries, Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Belarus.

The market is served by a combination of integrators (UPS, FedEx and DHL), national postal operators and other privately owned carriers. The report reviews the performance of the leading carriers and evaluates their prospects. Our definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels.

All service levels are included (time definite and deferred). The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2015-2025. Market sizes are presented in value terms.

Poland is the largest market in the region, in line with having the largest population, largest economy and highest level of online retail.



2020 has been a year of major disruption, with economic growth severely impacted across virtually all of the region while online retail has increased, albeit from a low base. While the picture varies from country to country, the relatively low level of online retail means that, in most markets, there has not been a similar jump in market size to that seen in most western markets.



