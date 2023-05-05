Eastern Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023: Pay TV Subscribers will Decline by 8 Million from 81 Million in the Peak Year of 2018 to 73 Million in 2028
The number of pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline by 8 million from 81 million in the peak year of 2018 to 73 million in 2028. However, 2018 included 17 million analog cable subscribers, which will drop to zero by 2027. So, the number of digital pay TV subscribers will climb by 8 million between 2018 and 2028.
Even without the crisis in Ukraine, tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration married with low birth rates mean that the number of pay TV subscribers will fall in 18 of the 22 countries covered between 2022 and 2028.
Russia will lose 4 million pay TV subscribers between 2022 and 2028 partly as sanctions worsen the economic situation and also due to some analog cable homes converting to FTA DTT.
This PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in two parts:
Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 65-page PDF document
Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eegqsx
