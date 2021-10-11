Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity Services

Tier-1 CSP to deploy Allot DNS Secure to serve their consumer mobile customers.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that a Tier 1 Eastern European mobile operator has chosen Allot DNS Secure to provide cybersecurity services to their pre-paid and post-paid consumer customers. The operator and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the cybersecurity services.

The Allot DNS Secure solution provides protection against a range of cyber threats including malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks. It is deployed with a “light touch” on the CSP network and delivers an affordable solution for customers who are very cost conscious, such as pre-paid customers.

“We are pleased that Allot was able to provide a solution to meet the needs of this Tier 1 mobile operator,” said Amir Oren, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Allot. “Our DNS Secure solution is a great fit for their consumer customers and can easily scale as the network grows.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Story continues

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Caroline Kropke Fusion PR for Allot caroline.kropke@fusionpr.com Ehud Helft / Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1-212-378-8040 Allot@gkir.com



