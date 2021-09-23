U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.00
    +20.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    +8.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    -14.70 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,125.78
    +2,100.99 (+5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.39
    +68.91 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Are Eastern European startups overlooked and undervalued?

Alexander Chachava
·3 min read

Russian-speaking and Eastern European technology entrepreneurs are acknowledged as some of the most technically skilled in the world.

As a case in point, Coursera’s 2020 Global Skills Index found that Russian learners had the highest proficiency in technology and data science among 65 million learners across 60 countries. Levels of entrepreneurship also remain high and are still growing.

Beyond their technical abilities and entrepreneurial flair, a question remains: Are they investable?

Estimates suggest there are already some 17,000 Russian-speaking and Eastern European entrepreneurs operating in key hubs in the U.K., Europe, United States and farther afield.

Unbeknown to many, high-profile success stories include Telegram, Revolut, TradingView, PandaDoc, Preply and more. In 2019 alone, companies founded by Russian-speaking entrepreneurs were sold to U.S. entities for more than $12.5 billion. Some of the most prominent deals included the $5 billion sale of Veeam to Insight Partners, MagicLab’s $3 billion sale to U.S. investment management company Blackstone and DXC Technology’s $2 billion acquisition of Luxoft.

Our funds at Leta have also supported startups acquired by international firms, including the sale of Bright Box HK to Zurich Insurance Group in 2017 and WeWork’s acquisition of sales and marketing platform Unomy.

Notwithstanding this track record and success, I believe Eastern European entrepreneurs, even when operating from their home countries, remain overlooked and undervalued by investors.

Stigma of a Russian heritage

The reasons are probably myriad, including perceived cultural differences, lack of understanding, trust and confidence, and, sadly, greater risk aversion, probably too often fueled by negative Russian and Eastern European stereotypes. In fact, many entrepreneurs go to significant lengths to downplay their heritage and backgrounds in an attempt to level the playing field with their “Western” peers.

Research conducted recently by our analysts suggests a significant proportion of Russian-speaking and Eastern European entrepreneurs continue to find it challenging to win over investors and are not successfully raising seed funding.

Where they have been successful and raised seed, Series A or Series B funding, they are on average raising 65% less than their U.S. peers and over 40% less than U.K. and EU entrepreneurs. In terms of funding raised per employee, this is almost 2x less than the U.S. and U.K. average, and the ratio of acquisition events for these companies is around 5%, compared with 17% and 20% for U.S. and EU companies, respectively.

Are we then to take it that these companies are less successful or demonstrate different growth characteristics?

This is not the case. The entrepreneurs and companies in our analysis are punching well above their weight in terms of growth and investor returns. Compared to their peers, they generate strong growth (in particular at seed and Series A phases), have smaller burn rates and are highly efficient in converting investments into return for investors.

A mine of opportunities

Despite some of the success stories, I believe many Eastern European startups are still overlooked and undervalued. For investors, this represents a massive untapped opportunity.

As an IT entrepreneur myself, fortunate enough to be in a position to put my money where my mouth is; I see it as my mission to help others succeed the way I did, and in the process bring the world some very exciting companies and disruptive technologies.

We are also committed to working with other investors –- in need of greater comfort and convincing -- to better understand and navigate this significant and exciting untapped segment of the market, which we know from our analysis and the performance of our own funds delivers an attractive return to investors.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stephen Weiss Shares His Next Steps For His FedEx Position

    Stephen Weiss spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which traded sharply lower on Wednesday after an earnings miss. Weiss said the Street knew FedEx is going to miss, but not this bad. Labor costs and shortage are the main concern for the company, but Weiss expects the labor issues are going to loosen up now that we are done with the summer. He has cut his position right after the call when the stock was trading $6 lower, but he decided to add to the p

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’