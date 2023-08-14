What Is Eastern & Oriental Berhad's (KLSE:E&O) Share Price Doing?

While Eastern & Oriental Berhad (KLSE:E&O) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Eastern & Oriental Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Eastern & Oriental Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.55x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.42x, which means if you buy Eastern & Oriental Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Eastern & Oriental Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Eastern & Oriental Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Eastern & Oriental Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 82% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eastern & Oriental Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? E&O’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at E&O? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on E&O, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for E&O, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

