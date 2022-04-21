Eastern Region Canadian Club Store Division Increases Order of Blender Bites’ Award-Winning Smoothie Innovation by 40%

Blender Bites Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL40, WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is excited to announce that the Eastern Region Canadian club store division (the “Division”) of the world’s leading club store chain (the “club chain”) has increased their order of Blender’s specialty curated Power Berry/Detox variety pack (the “SKU”) by an impressive 40%.



The specialty SKU, which is only available in Eastern Region club stores within Ontario, Quebec and Canada’s Maritime provinces, has received an astounding vote of confidence by the club store chain which has increased their purchase order from 50,000 units to 70,000 units, respectively representing 600,000 and 840,000 smoothie pucks. These increased purchase order numbers are a result of the products’ growing popularity, and, in the Company’s view, reflects the anticipated increase in consumer demand at the club stores for the new SKU.

Customer satisfaction is one of Blender’s core objectives and the high quality and standards of the Company’s products have remained of paramount importance since inception. An attestation to this commitment can be celebrated with Blender Bites’ recent 2022 Product of the Year Canada Award (under the Organic Beverage category). The growing popularity of Blender’s smoothie innovation has significantly pushed sales resulting in record setting revenues for the Company.

In January 2022 the Company reported a 3000% increase in revenue s , when compared to the same period in 2021, representing the highest single month revenue numbers achieved since the Company’s inception. The record-breaking revenues can also be attributed to Blender’s entry into the world’s leading club chain stores in Eastern Region Canada and the Southwest division in the US. Increases in order numbers, such as presented in this announcement, lend to the robust revenue growth being witnessed by the Company and could possibly lead to an expanded footprint for the Company with the addition of club store locations across North America.

Blender’s increased product range and sales channels offer Blender an enormous advantage over competitors as the Company continuously positions itself to capitalize on a rapidly growing and lucrative North American smoothies’ market, - which is currently growing at a CAGR of 6.7% and is anticipated to be valued at USD 6.28 billion by 20261.



“It’s extremely exciting to see to our new variety pack SKU of Power Berry and Green D-tox flavours being refilled at Eastern Regional club store shelves. We are incredibly thrilled with the reordering since it indicates satisfaction from both the world’s Leading Club Chain and its enormous costumer base. We are working diligently to fulfill this high demand for Blender products and keep everyone happy, while also continue to innovate our way ahead of competitors.” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

