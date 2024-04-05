Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance car dealership sells for $42,100

Real Estate

An auto dealership in Alliance has been sold for $42,100, according to the latest real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The Sarchione Auto Sales building at 312 S. Union Ave. was sold to Harry E. Sarchione and Karin J. Justice.

The following transfers cover March 9-15.

Alliance

Every Angle Investments LLC from Pettiford Dimier, 327 W Columbia St, $19,000.

Flickinger Marie E from Bert Terry D, 706 S Rockhill Ave, $145,000.

Maroun Kevin T from Marsill Eric C, 468 W Main St, $42,000.

Quezada Jesus A Mireles & Ruiz Jesus from Hoops Lavina K, 2530 Blenheim Ave, $240,000.

Rogers Investments LLC from Remielli Properties LLC, 134 12th St, $45,000.

Sarchione Harry E & Justice Karin J from Sarchione Inc, 312 S Union Ave, $42,100.

Spumante Properties LLC from Maroun Kevin T, 468 W Main St, $55,000.

Lexington Township

Fletcher Jamie from Zickafoose Lela, 14577 Gaskill Dr NE, $7,600.

Louisville

Benedict Nathan from Davison Austin J & Ahja, 337 S Silver St, $160,000.

Blackwell Megan from Eckles Randy J & Courtney R, 1662 Noel St, $215,000.

Elmerick James C & Nicole K from Mickley Allen D & Janice M Trustees of T, 1270 Zwick Ave, $200,000.

Elmerick James C & Nicole K from Mickley Allen D & Janice M Trustees of T, parcel 3604044 Fairview St, $200,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3023 Mcintosh Dr NE, $66,000.

Miller Jake R & Kristie M from Bennett William T & Pauline M, 525 Shawnee St, $266,000.

Stutler Cody & Terry-Stutler Morgan from Hobdy John, 250 Indiana Ave, $139,900.

Marlboro Township

Carmel Properties LLC from Sunset Park and Recreations Inc, parcel 3104200 Ravenna Ave NE, $245,875.

Courter Chelsea N & William C from Royer Cody M & Cassie L, 7530 Center St NE, $390,000.

Robb Jacob & Angela from Murphy Donald R, 9070 Allen Dr NE, $344,900.

Nimishillen Township

Stevenson Michael from Garrott Brandon M, 4060 Hambleton Ave, $135,000.

Stevenson Michael from Garrott Brandon M, parcel 3303077 Hambleton Ave NE, $135,000.

Zerby Chelsie K from Gill Brenton, 5959 Meese Rd, $227,000.

Osnaburg Township

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Huscusson Dannie, 7105 Westfall St SE, $55,000.

Paris Township

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Lautzenheiser Steven L, 12101 Telpahak St SE, $15,000.

Moro Evan J & Autumn from Legg Jaye E, 695 Union Ave SE, $215,000.

Washington Township

Weisel Tyler from Miller Jake, 3300 Parks Ave, $190,000.

