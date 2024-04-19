Eastern Stark land transfers: Downtown Alliance properties sell for $1 million

Real Estate

Four commercial properties in downtown Alliance sold for $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Carbon Alliance LLC purchased adjacent office buildings at 243 E. Main St. and 245 E. Main St. as well as the commercial building at 500 E. Main St. and the parking lot behind the building on Warehouse Street. The properties were previously owned by Olde Theatre Apartments Limited Partners.

This week’s transfers cover March 23 to March 29:

Alliance

Carbon Alliance LLC from Olde Theatre Apartments Limited Partners, 243 E Main St, $1,000,000.

Carbon Alliance LLC from Olde Theatre Apartments Limited Partners, 245 E Main St, $1,000,000.

Carbon Alliance LLC from Olde Theatre Apartments Limited Partners, 508 Warehouse St, $1,000,000.

Carbon Alliance LLC from Olde Theatre Apartments Limited Partner, 500 E Main St, $1,000,000.

Cuthbertson Ryan from Alliance Homes II LLC, 1305 Elmside St NE, $150,000.

Forman Jason v from Fireside Estates LLC 2740 Series, 721 Garwood St, $45,000.

Jacocks Terence from Taylor Anita & Dixon Stephen & Annese, 1462 S Arch Ave, $42,000.

Keleman Joseph Anthony & Abby Lynn from Trade in Holdings LLC, 2505 Ridgewood Ave, $280,000.

Medel Victor & Maria Evelyn from Fasig Mary J, 994 Federal Ave, $260,000.

Mega Rentals Ltd from Price Matthew, 104 W Columbia St, $32,000.

Noling Jennifer L from Kramer Rosella M, 379 Buckeye Ave, $109,000.

Path of Patriots LLC from Hensley Bruce G & Carol A, 2235 S Linden Ave, $76,900.

Property Renovations of Alliance LLC from Ramser Richard J, 1045 W Cambridge St, $155,000.

Lexington Township

Kirksey Joan M from Kirksey Joan Et Al, parcel 2900703 Jennings Rd NE, $4,500.

Kirksey Joan M from Kirksey Joan M, parcel 2900703 Jennings Rd NE, $3,000.

Township Homes Ltd from League Alexander Riley, 11361 Homestead Ave NE, $18,000.

Louisville

Burrows Justin from Burrows Justin, 214 South St, $2,000.

Daup Michael S & Sell Jenna M from Paxton Robert S, 2124 Hillocke St, $257,000.

Johnson Denita from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3053 Mcintosh Dr NE, $364,990.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 386 Jonagold Dr, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 441 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 443 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 445 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $183,000.

Kellams James & Beth from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 413 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $247,990.

Lawson Kristi L & Kenneth E from the Standard Company of Ohio LLC, 418 Beechwood St, $188,000.

Ramsey Michelle C from Ramsey Michelle C, 206 South St, $2,000.

Marlboro Township

Moore David & Vicky from Palmer Justin D, 6836 Pinedale St NE, $374,000.

Nimishillen Township

Masalko Manuel F from Brown Ashton & Mckimmie Zoe, 7880 N Nickel Plate St, $335,000.

Myers Beth A from White Jared & Jeremy, 4541 Eastland Ave, $227,000.

Ogg Timonthy & Becher Kristine from Etc 1 Properties LLC, 6970 Reno Dr, $115,000.

Ogg Timonthy & Becher Kristine from Etc 1 Properties LLC, parcel 3300075 Reno Dr NE, $115,000.

Ouimette Curtis & Robin from Simmons James L & Donna R, parcel 3309308 State St NE, $86,000.

Zigler Daniels & Moriah from New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018, 3035 Pinevale Ave NE, $159,600.

Zigler Daniels & Moriah from New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018, parcel 3304289 Pinevale Dr NE, $159,600.

Osnaburg Township

Amstutz Joshua F & Teah from Reinhart Cory L, 271 N Berger Cirs, $231,000.

Paris Township

Lane Kyle L & Cobletz Raine A from Bowersock Kimberly Ann, 2261 Union Ave NE, $155,000.

Lewis Donald R Jr from Barnes Brittani, 610 W Line St, $139,000.

Waltz Freddie L & John A from Waltz Marion Etal, parcel 4100997 Paris Ave SE, $132,250.

Washington Township

Robson Carrie J & Brandon from Robson Carrie J & Main Craig D & Robert, 5045 Beechwood Ave NE, $200,000.

