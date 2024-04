Eastern Stark real estate transfers: Alliance home sells for $464,000

Real Estate

A five-bedroom home in Alliance’s Glamorgan Estates has sold for $464,100, according to the latest real estate transfers from the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The 4,428-square-foot home on Kintz Woods Drive is a brick colonial that also has five bathrooms and two fireplaces.

This week's property transfers cover March 30 to April 5:

Alliance

Buckeye Nation Properties LLC from Pioneer Trail Properties LLC, 508 E Broadway St, $395,000.

Chatigny Airiona from New Home Alliance Limited Partnership, 1054 S Liberty Ave, $115,000.

Days Rodney & Evan & Constance from Deack Sharon K, 416 E Milton St, $171,500.

DDL Frist Properties LLC from Bossart Marilyn M, 555 E State St, $100,000.

Penird Brett from Rosendary Octavia Nicole & Jason Dorian, 885 Kintz Woods Dr, $464,100.

Pinehills Management LLC from Muga Helen E, 720 Vincent BLVD, $115,000.

Talu Investments LLC from Patel Sagar & Yoho Joshua, 732 Walnut Ave, $15,000.

Weyrick Joshua J from Albert Stephen J. & Edward P., 570 W Main St, $35,000.

Lexington Township

RJ Biery LLC from Stevens Owen, parcel 2801333 Iowa Ave NE, $17,000.

Louisville

Greater Metropolitan Title A Division of from Snyder Christine M, 602 Washington Ave, $65,000.

Horning Steven D & Aleksandra from Veigh Michael P, 704 Schafer CT, $202,000.

Huprich Bryce J & Courtney S from Robenstine Nash D, 304 Shawnee Cir, $325,000.

Meek Capital Management LLC from Marshall Patricia C, 1907 Opal St, $157,597.

Marlboro Township

Gillespie Darlene S from Wolf Bruce A, Scafidi Jenna, Slusni, 6506 Nimishillen Church St NE, $269,900.

Kaiser Elijah J from Stafford Maxie C & Angela T, parcel 10006366 German Church St NE, $80,000.

Lawson Zachary C & Elizabeth M from Erb Daniel P Jr & Norma Trustees, 7168 St Peters Church Rd NE, $278,000.

Nimishillen Township

Gray Mitchell Bradley from Mehler Gary A & Rebecca M, 4571 Midpine St, $230,000.

Keiser Stephanie & Davenport Evan from Lemmonade Homes & Construction Inc, 8020 Pilot Knob Ave, $285,000.

Parr Matthew J & Karlee A from Hermann Roger C & Barbara A, 10627 Louisville St, $205,400.

Tinch Kaylynn & Joshua from Dalton Randy & Mayle Deborah, 3906 Burke Ave, $134,992.

Paris Township

American Trailer Homes LLC from Martineau Nicole, 14000 Lincoln St SE #86, $1,100.

American Trailer Homes LLC from Pope Charles & Tonya, 14000 Lincoln St SE Lot 23, $33,300.

Ferguson Heather & Jason C from Sylvester Anthony Ttee of the A H & S, 620 Ridgeleigh Dr, $329,000.

Garner Family Holdings LLC from Mapes Stuart T & P Annette, 712 E Lincoln Way, $144,000.

Perkins Kelson W from JRB Re Services LLC, 311 Latzer Ave, $96,000.

Washington Township

Global Real Estate Solutions LLC from Davis Darla, 86 Bayton St E, $110,000.

Namoske Debra & Moore Eric from Englehaupt Justin R, 3080 Beechwood Ave, $220,000.

Namoske Debra & Moore Eric from Englehaupt Justin R, parcel 7501531 Winchester St NE, $220,000.

Rinda Properties LLC from Pontius Gary E & Mccoy Heather M, 5803 Union Ave NE, $40,000.

