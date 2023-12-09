Eastern U.P. real estate remains stable despite shifting national trends

SAULT STE. MARIE — For those interested in real estate, one of the biggest national headlines for October was the jury verdict in the $2 billion class-action lawsuit, Sitzer v. the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The lawsuit alleged that NAR, Keller Williams Realty, Anywhere Real Estate, RE/MAX, and HomeServices of America colluded to artificially inflate agent commissions.

In what legal commentators are calling a classic case of antitrust, the jury ultimately agreed that there was a conspiracy among certain groups of realtors to keep their fees artificially high. However, while a jury verdict was reached, the case is being appealed, and it is still being determined what types of regulations, if any, may be created to prevent future antitrust.

“We think there may be a development of regulations on a state-by-state basis,” said Jess Johnston, a Century 21 Advantage Plus real estate agent in Sault Ste. Marie. “But it’s still too early to tell.”

Some experts have speculated that the commission-sharing model used in real estate for years — a model in which the seller’s agent and the buyer’s agent split a commission for the sale of a home — may be replaced by a referral fee system in which the seller’s agent pays the buyer’s agent a referral fee for introducing a buyer to the property. Other experts have speculated that the costs will be shifted to consumers through a service-based fee structure.

“There may be a variable buyers’ agent fee that is determined when a buyer goes under contract,” said Steve Nicastro, a real estate agent. “This could better align pay with the work required from buyer’s agents. Imagine a scenario where a homebuyer pays an agent $50 to $100 per house showing, and then another fixed rate for specific services related to completing the transaction, finding/hiring inspectors, appraisers, attorneys, etc.”

Despite the U.P.’s relative insulation from rapid shifts in real estate markets further south, experts said there’s no denying that high interest rates, high home prices and unmotivated sellers are all factors that make buying or selling a home more challenging.

However, shifts in the real estate landscape following the lawsuit could harm consumers, especially if new costs are passed on to buyers.

“We may see buyers being asked to pay a fee to retain a buyer’s agent,” said Johnston. “Unfortunately, that would make barriers to entry higher for buyers, which would then reduce the number of buyers, thus reducing demand for sellers’ homes, thus making it more difficult for sellers to sell their homes.”

Johnston mentioned that now more than ever, real estate agents will have to reinforce their commitment to client service, leaning heavily on negotiation skills and the ability to write up fair and amicable contracts that benefit both buyers and sellers.

Then there’s the question of whether or not national lawsuits levied against multi-billion dollar real estate conglomerates in faraway places will even affect a rural community like the eastern Upper Peninsula. Johnston believes the region will likely be insulated from some of the more dramatic real estate shifts that may be witnessed in heavily populated urban areas.

“Big pendulum swings and market shifts on the national level are often not felt in the local market here in the eastern U.P.,” said Johnston. “Yes, 2022 was an odd year with low interest rates and high buyer demand, but the market is beginning to even out. Plus, between reliable drivers of economic output here in the Sault (such as the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, Soo Locks project) my instinct is that real estate in the Sault/eastern U.P. will remain stable and secure despite shifting national trends.”

Further, Johnston talked about how everything is negotiable in real estate, and no matter the result of the national lawsuit and any regulations that may come from it, Johnston remains confident that Sault-area realtors will work cooperatively with clients, drawing up contracts for buyers and sellers that are mutually beneficial to all parties concerned.

“That’s where having local experts in your corner comes in handy,” said Johnston.

According to Johnston, buyers should:

Get prequalified. Buyers should know what they can purchase before they start looking for homes.

Work with a local lender. Lenders who live and work in the eastern U.P. understand the inventory of local homes, according to Johnston. They know what type of loan will best suit a buyer based on that buyer's financial situation and the type of home they are trying to purchase.

Don’t wait to list an existing home. If a buyer needs to sell their existing home to buy a new one, they shouldn’t wait until they find a home they like. They should list now, then begin looking for a new home.

For sellers, Johnston recommends the following:

Be patient. While the Sault Ste. Marie and eastern U.P. real estate markets are stable and secure; they are also slow-moving. Demand often drops off during winter, and given prospective buyers’ financial situations, sellers should approach a home sale more as a strategic marathon than a quick sprint to the finish line.

Take the listing agent’s advice. Sellers can benefit by following a few suggestions from their listing agent. Something as simple as performing a few repairs or adding a fresh coat of paint often justifies the listing price a seller wants, as homes that require little up-front work from buyers are seen as considerably more desirable.

And for both buyers and sellers, Johnston recommends:

Working with local experts. Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com do not use local employees to crunch numbers on home values and market trends in the Sault, so they often paint an inaccurate picture of the local real estate market. Sellers and buyers should work with local agents, lenders and insurance companies. That way, they’re getting the help of experts who live and work in the communities where a prospective buyer or seller is trying to conduct a real estate transaction.

Ren Brabenec is a Brimley-based freelance writer and journalist with The Sault News. He reports on politics, local issues, environmental stories, and the economy. For questions, comments, or to suggest a story, email hello@renbrabenec.com.

