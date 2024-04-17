Eastern York School District struggling with budget

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – More than a dozen teachers, staff and community members gathered outside Eastern York High School rallying against budget cuts.

“We want to know what the board’s plan is when they move four forward with these cuts. Education is not merely an expense item. It’s an investment in our future. It’s an investment in our students. And we’re here because we’re committed to ensuring that that investment is upheld for our students in our community,” said education association president William James.

The district’s budget is a little more than $54 million for the 2024-2025 school year. With how it is now, the district will be in a deficit of more than $4 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $250,000 sold

If taxes increase, the deficit would be less than $4 million.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting president Doug Bailey shared how it got to this point.

The school lost the ESSER fund which was $2.3 million. There was an increase in cyber/charter tuition that’s $1 million. Increase in health insurance was $800,000. Increase in salaries was $800,000. Increase in transportation was $300,000.

“The Eastern York board of schools does not have many options to generate revenue, 64.2% of the district’s budget is funded through local efforts,” said board president Doug Bailey.

So, the board is looking to cut $1.5 million dollars out of the budget.

Staff and parents worry that may result in staff being laid off and programs being eliminated.

“The last thing I would ever cut is any money going towards my children’s education and the education of the other students,” said a parent during public comment.

Board member Richard Zepp says, “I can tell you this nobody up here wants to cut teachers or staff.”

Bailey says discussions about cuts will continue at the May 14th operations committee meeting.

