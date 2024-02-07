Net Income : $1.35 per diluted share in Q4 2023, up from $0.89 in Q4 2022.

On February 7, 2024, EastGroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) released its 8-K filing, detailing a year of substantial financial growth and operational achievements despite ongoing economic uncertainties. As an equity real estate investment trust (REIT), EastGroup Properties focuses on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in key Sunbelt markets across the United States, with a portfolio heavily concentrated in Texas and Florida.

EastGroup Properties Inc Reports Robust Earnings Growth and Operational Strength in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Financial Highlights and Operational Performance

EastGroup Properties reported a significant increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, which rose to $1.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $0.89 in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a $15.2 million increase in property net operating income (PNOI) and gains on sales of real estate investments totaling $13.2 million. The company's FFO also saw a healthy increase, reaching $2.03 per diluted share, marking an 11.5% improvement over the fourth quarter of 2022.

The REIT's operational metrics remained robust, with an operating portfolio that was 98.7% leased and 98.2% occupied as of December 31, 2023. The average occupancy rate for the fourth quarter stood at 98.1%, slightly down from 98.4% in the same quarter of the previous year. Rental rates on new and renewal leases increased by an impressive 62.0% on a straight-line basis, reflecting the strong demand for EastGroup's industrial properties.

Strategic Acquisitions and Development Initiatives

Throughout 2023, EastGroup Properties continued to expand its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and development projects. The company acquired five operating properties totaling nearly 1 million square feet and 328.3 acres of development land. Additionally, EastGroup started construction on 11 development projects encompassing over 2.4 million square feet, with projected total costs of $363 million. These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to growth and its confidence in the industrial real estate market.

Balance Sheet and Dividend Payouts

EastGroup Properties strengthened its balance sheet by expanding its borrowing capacity and closing on a $100 million senior unsecured term loan. The company also repaid $115 million of unsecured debt and refinanced a $100 million senior unsecured term loan, reducing the interest rate by 45 basis points to 2.61%. Reflecting its financial health, EastGroup declared its 176th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, maintaining a track record of consistent shareholder returns.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Looking ahead, CEO Marshall Loeb expressed a bullish outlook on the company's future, citing the resilience of the industrial market and the strength of EastGroup's shallow bay, last-mile Sunbelt market portfolio. The company projects EPS for 2024 to be in the range of $4.09 to $4.29 and FFO per share to be between $8.17 and $8.37.

"Our strong performance continues as evidenced by FFO per share rising 11.5% for the quarter and 11.3% for the year. The industrial market remains resilient, producing a number of strong metrics such as our percent leased, same store net operating income growth, and record quarterly releasing spreads. We're pleased with our operational results, especially given continued global economic unease and capital markets dislocation. This uncertainty is creating several outcomes such as longer leasing deliberations among our customers along with five consecutive quarters of significantly declining market construction starts. In addition to our strong operations, we were able to make strides to materially strengthen our balance sheet during the year. Long term, I remain bullish on the continuing external secular trends which benefit our shallow bay, last mile Sunbelt market portfolio." - Marshall Loeb, CEO

EastGroup Properties Inc's robust earnings report reflects a company well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape, with a strategic focus on industrial real estate in high-growth Sunbelt markets. For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EastGroup Properties Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

