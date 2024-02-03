Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2024

Operator: Good day everyone and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Full Year 2023 Eastman Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman website, www.eastman.com. We will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle of Eastman Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Greg Riddle: Thank you, Alex and good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us. On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations. Yesterday after market closed, we posted our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides and the related prepared remarks in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.eastman.com. Before we begin, I'll cover 2 items. First, during this presentation, you will hear forward-looking statements concerning our plans and expectations. Actual events or results could differ materially. Certain factors related to future expectations are or will be detailed in our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results news release during this call, in the preceding slides and prepared remarks and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K filed for full year 2022 and the Form 10-K to be filed for full year 2023.

Second, earnings referenced in this presentation exclude certain noncore and unusual items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures including the description of the excluded and adjusted items are available in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results news release. I'd like to now turn the call over to Mark for some remarks.

Mark Costa: Before I jump into the Q&A, I do want to take the opportunity to recognize the team that's been working on the methanolysis plant. There's a huge team out there that's been working tremendously since our last call in October to commission and start up this facility and get us to the point where we're introducing feedstock. And that's a real remarkable accomplishment when you look over this time frame. They've worked incredibly hard through the holidays. They've made a lot of personal sacrifice and they've got us to this stage. And it's a real testament to their dedication and belief in the company and the excitement that every owner of this company has around building the circular economy. And it's also a real great example of the power of our Tennessee site.

Its scale and integration has really enabled this start-up process to go this quickly and well. Because we have such a huge vast set of resources and capabilities, it literally allowed us to swing a lot of those people from different parts of the plant into this start-up process and make a significant difference. So I just wanted to express my thanks to all of the people who've been involved in this process. It's been a tremendous program and one that they really did make a lot of sacrifice and we deeply appreciate it. With that, we'll open it up to Q&A.

