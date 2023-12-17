Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 49% stake

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Eastman Kodak's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

Every investor in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eastman Kodak.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eastman Kodak?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Eastman Kodak already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Eastman Kodak's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Eastman Kodak is not owned by hedge funds. Southeastern Asset Management, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. K.F. Investors LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.3% of common stock, and George Karfunkel holds about 5.6% of the company stock. In addition, we found that James Continenza, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Eastman Kodak

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Eastman Kodak Company. It has a market capitalization of just US$309m, and insiders have US$24m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.2%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Eastman Kodak better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Eastman Kodak that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

