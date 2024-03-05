Easton home that sold for $1.4M is epitome of style and comfort with walls of glass doors

BROCKTON − A house on Jon Drive sold for $760,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city. This home is a "modern-day gem" that has been completely renovated from the ground up, according to the real estate listing.

An Easton home on Julie Road that sold for $1,410,000 is the “epitome of style and comfort,” according to the real estate listing. The spacious family room has "stunning" coiffured ceilings and walls of glass doors that allow easy access to the private, backyard oasis with inground pool and fire pit. This property was sold by Jennifer Weinstein Kligman, Weinstein Keach/Coldwell Banker Easton.

In East Bridgewater, a single-family home on Mia Circle that sold for $755,000 is in a subdivision with only 10 homes, according to the real estate listing.

This house at 18 Julie Road in Easton sold for $1,410,000 on Dec. 14, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

Rockland St., Daren M. Coad to Gosselin Homebuilders Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 14.

75 Block St., Daren M. Coad to Gosselin Homebuilders Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 14, single family.

1521 Thayer St. Unit 1521, Susan Burns to Elon and Eralda Peshku, $440,000, Dec. 12, condo.

623 Adams St., Noel and Margaret Heeran to Mitchell Ward, $670,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Avon

510 E. Main St., Guilbault Family Trust and Priscilla A. Phelps to Paul A. Colas and Rachelle Tessa, $505,000, Dec. 14, single family.

64 Pratt St., Dependable Hm Soln Limited Liability Co. to Heroine Aime, $600,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Berkley

14 Forrest St., William D. and R. A. Church to Diann Church, $180,000, Dec. 11.

Bridgewater

554 Pleasant St., Robert W. and Linda M. Biela to Joshua and Jane Lamoore, $680,000, Dec. 13, single family.

32 Brick Kiln Road, Leona R. Mazzoleni (irrevocable trust) and Michael P. Mazzoleni to Robert and Roxann Mazzoleni, $500,000, Dec. 11, single family.

17 Blueberry Knl Unit 17, Steven Shionis and Us Bank TNa Tr to Lsf 11 Master T. and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr, $363,702, Dec. 11, condo.

389 Plain St., Steven J. Gotreau and Donna M. Davey to Kristen Cardinal and Seth Coiley, $475,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1474 South St., Julie Dorismond to Andrew G. and Samarone A. Mourao, $605,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Brockton

204 Southfield Drive, Mary-Jo Mcgann to Junia Roc, $430,000, Dec. 13, single family.

75 Amark Road, Worry Free Real Estae Limited Liability Co. to Desiree Rivera and Aaron Decoo, $534,000, Dec. 14, single family.

226 Jon Drive, Smith William J. Est and Diane M. Ford to Nicole M. Avitabile, $380,000, Dec. 15, single family.

338 Boylston St., 338 Boylston Street Realty Trust and Peter L. Asack Jr. to Stanley P. Edmond, $445,000, Dec. 15.

936 Centre St., Antoinette M. Durante to Chandraditya Chakraborty and Srimoyee Mukherjee, $355,000, Dec. 15, single family.

377 Ash St., Joao A. Pereira to Luis R. and Vital R. Pontes, $850,000, Dec. 15.

25 Frankton Ave., Jean C. Spatola and Judith L. Salkovitz to Farah Souffrant, $505,000, Dec. 14, single family.

329 Summer St., John P. Mccaffery to Fausto L. Texeira, $455,000, Dec. 12, single family.

44 Waldo St., Sandra Ribeiro to Juan R. Mella and Michelle Feliz-Rosario, $510,000, Dec. 15, single family.

58 Malvern Road, David Caesar to Segundo A. Punin, $570,000, Dec. 15, single family.

171 Jon Drive, Dj Realty Investment Limited Liability Co. to Joao A. Depina, $760,000, Dec. 11, single family.

103 Colonel Bell Drive Unit 6, Brackton Limited Liability Co. to Farrukh Hafeez, $165,000, Dec. 11, condo.

26 Marie Ave., Beda Kacou and Yvonne A. Beda to Jesus M. Prieto and Ivetto M. Rodriguez, $440,000, Dec. 11, single family.

47 Parker St., Martine L. Pasien to Rhony Auguste and Francoise Cherubin, $545,000, Dec. 11, single family.

216 W. Elm St. Unit 7, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Angela M. Mitchell, $400,000, Dec. 15, condo.

134 Tilton Ave., Psa Property Limited Liability Co. to Wilfredo A. Hernandez and Marlene G. Decabezas, $499,000, Dec. 15, single family.

96 Manomet St., Jean M. Moynihan (irrevocable trust) and Kimberly A. Moynihan to Patricio Fernandes and Julie Guzman, $710,000, Dec. 14.

396 Court St., Thomas Stryjewski to Simone P. Lovings, $546,900, Dec. 12, single family.

Carver

14 Commons Drive, Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento to Michael Sansone and Elizabeth Garcia, $925,000, Dec. 15, single family.

105 Main St., Cumbeland Farms Inc. to Da 105 Main St Limited Liability Co., $905,000, Dec. 12.

6 Watson St., Andrew L. and Amy L. Kellogg to Eric J. Goodwin, $490,000, Dec. 14, single family.

East Bridgewater

3 Mia Circle, Agerito Dossantos and Tina S. Tavares to Timothy M. and Tobey King, $755,000, Dec. 14, single family.

1359 Plymouth St. Unit 1359, Michael A. Thibeault to Gregory Osullivan and Fiona Moylan, $350,000, Dec. 15, condo.

1766 Central St., Hickory Hill Dev Inc. to Otelino Barros and Sabina Depina, $740,000, Dec. 15.

5 Robins St. Unit 5, Cynthia C. Brown Lt and Cynthia C. Brown to John V. Flaherty 3rd, $335,000, Dec. 15, condo.

79 Pleasant Ave., Brandon White and Julianne Bodio to Randy Price, $500,000, Dec. 15, single family.

485 Plymouth St., Margaret Bryan to William Eissler and Jessica Lyons, $407,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Easton

688 Foundry St., Tara Burdman and Bretta Stecker to Hana E. Obernesser, $700,000, Dec. 14, single family.

18 Julie Road, Bruce J. and Lisa D. Magit to Jason Barbosa, $1,410,000, Dec. 14, single family.

This house at 18 Julie Road in Easton that sold for $1,410,000 on Dec. 14, 2023, has a stunning chef's kitchen.

14 Norfolk Ave., Easton Norfolk Limited Liability Co. to Hc Mentor Limited Liability Co., $3,300,000, Dec. 13.

10 Calvin Road, Carol and Thomas J. Kelly to Abieyuwa Uhunmwangho and Omotayo I. Sojohbi, $496,500, Dec. 11, single family.

12 Talcott Road Unit 12, Grady J. and Lucinda L. Killion to David J. Mccormick, $785,000, Dec. 15, condo.

92 Canton St., Gonick Family Trust and Marc A. Gonick to James and Anna Niccoli, $795,000, Dec. 14, single family.

15 High St., Pappas Lt and Jason W. Pappas to Patricia Spearin, $1,100,000, Dec. 14, single family.

This house at 18 Julie Road in Easton sold for $1,410,000 on Dec. 14, 2023.The backyard is an oasis with a heated in-ground pool and fire pit, according to the real estate listing by by Jennifer Weinstein Kligman, Weinstein Keach/Coldwell Banker Easton.

Halifax

25 Highland Circle, David F. and Lisa M. Macinnis to Michael Brophy and Maria Melo, $800,000, Dec. 11, single family.

Hanover

93 School St., Urban John P. Est and Daniel J. Singleton to Cjs Management Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Dec. 15.

426 Center St., Sally A. Fennessey to Randall D. and Patricia J. Balhorn, $751,000, Dec. 15, single family.

23 Nathans Hill Ests, 45 Broadway Realty Trust and Melsi Xhengo to John C. and Jessica A. Ryniec, $1,479,000, Dec. 15.

104 Webster St., William F. and Karen A. Long to William F. Long, $75,000, Dec. 15.

Hanson

99 Ocean Ave., J. J Piscitelli Lt and Joseph A. Piscitelle to Silvia Puloni and Ronald Vieira, $259,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1246 E. Washington St., Blake H. Deeney and Tracy Dae-Deeney to Steven and Alessandra Lelakes, $540,000, Dec. 12, single family.

593 W. Washington St., Donald R. and Patricia A. Smith to Alexander J. Kelly, $520,000, Dec. 14, single family.

Holbrook

260 Union St., 99 Ss Investment Limited Liability Co. to Jean U. Mary and Yanick J. Gervilus, $510,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Kingston

11 Meeting House Road, Brendanatalie T. and Dana G. Nemes to Ross J. and Erika M. Sarmento, $1,450,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1 Kingston Collection Way, Boston A3 South Apt Limited Liability Co. to Pp Kingston Investors Limited Liability Co., $106,500,000, Dec. 15.

32 Smiths Lane, Matatall Realty Realty Trust and Michelle A. Brown to Cynthia J. Gordon, $360,000, Dec. 15, single family.

6 Bonnie Lane, Jack F. and Suzanne M. Sarro to Nicole Protz, $886,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Lakeville

121 Howland Road, Kendyl Rubeira to Nicholas Brown and Meghan Day, $660,000, Dec. 15, single family.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 11, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Jon P. Donahue, $554,297, Dec. 14, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 1, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Danielle L. Duarte, $501,934, Dec. 11, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 6, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Robert F. Allen, $547,042, Dec. 11, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 4, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Halsey B. Ormiston, $222,200, Dec. 12, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 9, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Christopher B. and Ann S. Burns, $549,848, Dec. 14, condo.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 14, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Charles B. Mcguire Jr., $500,574, Dec. 15, condo.

2 Wright Blvd, Lisa Hines to John Porter, $376,000, Dec. 15, single family.

63 Vaughan St., Juanita L. Hudson to Dana Sherick, $300,000, Dec. 11, single family.

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 8, Residences Limited Liability Co. to Ronnee R. Gonzalez RET and Ronnee R. Gonzalez, $577,165, Dec. 14, condo.

Mansfield

9 Cedar Ridge Lane, Carol I. Gregory to Jennette V. Britanico and Andrew T. Whyte, $925,000, Dec. 15, single family.

30 Columbus Ave., 30 Columbus Ave Limited Liability Co. to Nedjla I. Boulahmair and Mostafa Z. Khalil, $850,000, Dec. 15.

Middleboro

122 Tispaquin St., Alfred A. Lincoln 3rd to Southbrook Dev Inc., $130,000, Dec. 13, single family.

183 Precinct St. Lot 3, Edward J. Medeiros to Owen R. and Crystal D. Moore, $675,000, Dec. 13.

Tispaquin St., Southbrook Dev Inc. to Alfred A. Lineoln 3rd and Nicole D. Bell, $186,000, Dec. 13.

16 Chestnut St., Owen R. and Crystal D. Moore to Kevin C. and Jessica L. Crooker, $450,000, Dec. 13, single family.

532 Plymouth St., Lester W. and Shirley A. Jackson to Matthew Kipnes and Makenzie Hughes, $450,000, Dec. 12, single family.

Norton

5 Lagoon Lane, Probate Donna M. E. B. Est and Michael Donahue to Melissa A. Cochrane, $370,000, Dec. 14, single family.

17 Colonial Drive Unit 17, Alicia Barroso and Michael C. Silva to Donald Walden, $362,000, Dec. 12, condo.

125 Newland St., Debra A. Cruff and Kenneth W. Hadley to Driven Realty Limited Liability Co., $285,000, Dec. 15, single family.

148 Bay Road, Baron Realty Trust and Karl Walter to Paull Family Trust and Joel M. Paull, $400,000, Dec. 15, single family.

3 Spruce Tree Lane Unit 8, Marilyn R. Fischer to Julia C. and Sharyn L. Reilly, $355,000, Dec. 11, condo.

69 N. Washington St., Mark J. Talbot to Kelley A. and Nicholas C. Patterson, $480,000, Dec. 15, single family.

9 Sanlin St., Gonsalves Deborah A. Est and Lisa Fleming to John and Lisa Fleming, $415,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Pembroke

5 Barker Square Drive Unit 5, Gaeta Mildred Est and Holly M. Girouard to Deborah Vitale, $290,464, Dec. 15, condo.

40 Pine Tree Lane, Santander Bank Na to Zachary Davis, $350,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Plymouth

Sunflower Way Lot 4-471, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-472, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-474, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-475, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-477, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-478, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-481, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-482, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

36-R Rocky Pond Road, Kapell P. Watercourse T. and Jeffrey H. Kapell to Plymouth Town Of, $175,000, Dec. 13.

12 Farm Road, Peter J. and Theresa L. Deloffi to Nancy L. Stangley, $765,000, Dec. 14, single family.

30 Summersweet Circle Unit 30, Jayne A. Buczek to Stephanie Whelan, $679,000, Dec. 13, condo.

22 Rebeccas Lndg Unit 22, 22 Rebeccas Landing Realty Trust and Penny Axelrod to Kenneth J. Burke and Nancy A. Radigan, $650,000, Dec. 15, condo.

41 Pelham Walk Unit 41, Ellen J. and Michael K. Kauff to Brian G. and Joanne K. Pretti Sr, $805,000, Dec. 15, condo.

6 Pepperbush, John and Barbara-Lee Kelly to Josee Juliano, $645,000, Dec. 15, single family.

14 Morning Stroll, Mark and Nancy Deviney to Christy J. Bailey RET and Christy J. Bailey, $1,243,125, Dec. 13, single family.

15 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 5, Sally Trinh and Amenda Tran to Jonathan R. Sheets, $265,000, Dec. 15, condo.

6 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 11, John R. Porter Jr. to Adriana A. and Wandernildo Macieira, $250,000, Dec. 15, condo.

Peter Road, William Yetman Jr. to Benjamin G. and Michelle M. Jesse, $425,000, Dec. 15.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-480, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

7 Mildred St., Jeffrey W. and Deanne M. Titterington to Ghanshyam K. Bhatt, $305,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-473, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-476, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-470, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

6 Grey Shale, Rah Realty Trust and Robert A. Howard Jr. to Lorraine Woodson and Allen Dobson, $884,900, Dec. 13, single family.

109 S. Meadow Road, Crayon Plymouth Realty Limited Liability Co. to 109 South Meadow Tmy Limited Liability Co., $500,000, Dec. 15.

Sunflower Way Lot 4-483, Adam Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Inc., $1,799,000, Dec. 11.

20 Birmingham, Susan M. Cohen and Beverly A. Iafrate to Sally A. Fennessey, $749,000, Dec. 15, single family.

6 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Aaron R. Cowell and Sarah E. Overstreet, $682,400, Dec. 15.

Randolph

3 Decota Drive, Mattia and Genoveffa Cubelli to Iolanda Ferrara and Giovanni Rivera-Ferrara, $475,000, Dec. 11.

16 Brewster Road, Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co. to Phuc V. Nguyen and My T. Thien, $550,000, Dec. 14, single family.

11 Jane St., Susan J. Davis to Jose G. Roman-Borrero and Alexandra M. Benjamin, $357,500, Dec. 15, single family.

31 Alice Road, Simmons Linda E. Est and Tarsa Simmons to Global Funding Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Dec. 14.

31 Alice Road, Global Funding Limited Liability Co. to Dung Doan and Khoi Nguyen, $489,000, Dec. 14.

34-36 Petipas Lane, Jennifer L. Miller to Geoffrey and Benjamin W. Chen, $930,000, Dec. 12.

56 Howard St., Chanh & Phi Limited Liability Co. to Dung V. and Thang H. Tran, $370,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Raynham

82 Johnson St., Raymundo E. Melo Jr. to Jacqueline M. and David J. Vincent, $515,000, Dec. 13, single family.

76 Essex Circle Unit 17, Goodwin Family Trust and Pamela J. Goodwin to Denise and Timothy Bruno, $565,000, Dec. 15, condo.

167 Britton Circle, Jacqueline M. and David J. Vincent to Marie Philippe and Wilson Thermidor, $710,000, Dec. 13, single family.

Rockland

112 E. Water St., Jillian Wong to Rita D. Rosa, $590,000, Dec. 15.

25 Winding Way Unit 25, Freddie Mac Seasned T. and Fed Hm Loan Mtg Corp. Tr to Geraldo R. Dearaujo, $310,000, Dec. 12, condo.

Stoughton

20 Brian Drive Unit B., Roberta Kerner to Isam Hagyousif and Eman Hagelhassan, $295,000, Dec. 15, condo.

2 Perry St., 2-4 Perry Street Realty Trust and Wayne A. Mcmann to Stoughton Redevauthority, $320,000, Dec. 15.

48 Freely Drive, Francis L. and Kathryn M. Driscoll to Emmanuelle Renelique, $970,000, Dec. 15, single family.

73 Laura Lane, Brady Osmond to Chinwe Irabor, $599,000, Dec. 15, single family.

1012 Sumner St., Hammerhead Limited Liability Co. to Catherine Ingemanson and Judith A. Smith, $410,000, Dec. 13, single family.

23 Patricia Drive Unit 23, 23 Patricia Drive Realty Trust and David M. Winer to Patrece Joseph, $340,000, Dec. 15, condo.

50 Gonsalves Way, Jorge M. and Lynn M. Andrade to Daniel Winters and Sarah Sawyers, $635,000, Dec. 15, single family.

Taunton

8 Talbot Ave., Mpm Realty Trust and Paul J. Marie to Edgardo L. and Karla I. Gutierrez, $420,000, Dec. 12, single family.

8 Gushee Lane, Lynne M. Barry to Jeffrey Kobza 2nd, $475,000, Dec. 14, single family.

30-A Titus Way Unit A., Malloch Const Com Inc. to Lauren M. Flipp, $445,000, Dec. 15, condo.

46 Harrison St., Bradley M. Thomas to Aspen Prop Group Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 15.

470 Constitution Drive, Cbm Realty Trust and James B. Veglas to Tsc Constitution 470 Limited Liability Co., $7,500,000, Dec. 13.

750 Whittenton St. Unit 722, Michelle Thorp to Alexander P. Burrelli, $275,000, Dec. 11, condo.

27 3rd St. Unit 1, Barbara Stone to Pasha Realty Limited Liability Co., $201,500, Dec. 11, condo.

417 Weir St., Phillip Cave and Maria Reed-Cave to John and Ivie Lyekekpolor, $640,000, Dec. 11.

11 Chester St., Deborah and Thomas J. Blaine to Geny F. and Janilsa F. Rodrigues, $580,000, Dec. 14.

8 Clifford St., Steven J. Bagge to Dean Bussick and Kiley Camara, $475,000, Dec. 14, single family.

Wareham

152 Fearing Hill Road, Dos Amigos Realty Limited Liability Co. to Henry V. and Judith Dejesus Jr., $650,000, Dec. 14, single family.

24 Sunset Ave., John G. and Peter G. Moutafis to Michael G. Moutafis, $240,000, Dec. 12, single family.

55 East Blvd, John Q. Dillingham 3rd to Bruce and Christine Tobin, $500,000, Dec. 15, single family.

5 Fire Island Road, Sabra F. and Obadiah C. Kelley to John Flaherty, $195,000, Dec. 14, single family.

10 Mayflower Ave., Peter T. Reed Jr. to Sharon Stukalo, $385,000, Dec. 15, single family.

18 Pierceville Road, Nicholas J. Brown to Kassandra Varney and Riley Ashe, $444,900, Dec. 15, single family.

6 Restful Lane, Dana R. and Carolyn F. Poley to Chelsea A. Liska, $385,000, Dec. 15, single family.

22 Fearing St., Bruce E. and Cyntia Collotta to Sean P. Kelso, $292,500, Dec. 13, single family.

West Bridgewater

6 Tiffany Circle, Joseph E. and Emily A. Larosa to Gerardo G. Caguana and Maria S. Castro, $560,000, Dec. 15, single family.

102 Brooks Place, Sigren Realty Trust and Fred D. Sigren to Thomas Conroy and Renee G. Lamontagne, $440,000, Dec. 15, single family.

180 East St., Christopher L. and Roxanne M. Varney to Jorge M. and Lynn M. Andrade, $675,000, Dec. 15, single family.

82 Belmont St., Ruth C. Johnson to Ronald Oliveira, $320,500, Dec. 14, single family.

Whitman

42 Dana St., Macdonald James M. Est and Ronald N. Whitney to Jose P. Souza, $335,000, Dec. 11, single family.

715 South Ave., Cameron Gertrude E. Est and Richad J. Cameron to Blr Bult Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 11, single family.

99 Broad St., 99 Broad St Limited Liability Co. to Karen L. Bacigalupo, $445,000, Dec. 11, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit F2, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Michael Baez and Jenasi Bello, $459,900, Dec. 12, condo.

