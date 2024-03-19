An Easton home on Woodland Drive that sold for over $661K is a nature lover's paradise

BROCKTON − A raised ranch on Coolidge Avenue in Brockton sold for $590,000. This home has a modern kitchen and sleek, updated bathrooms that add a "touch of luxury," according to the real estate listing.

A Bridgewater home that sold for $545,000 on Rowayne Park is a "beautifully updated Cape Cod-style house that is a perfect blend of classic charm and modern convenience," according to the real estate listing.

An Easton home on Woodlawn Drive that sold for $661,200 is located at the end of a cul de-sac. This expanded split offers an open floor plan and is a "nature lover's paradise," located on a 3.5-acre lot that abuts conservation land leading to Wheaton Farm, according to the real estate listing.

This house at 12 Woodland Drive in Easton sold for $661,200 on Dec. 28, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

717 Hampton Way Unit 717, Janelle Collier and Us Bank TNa Tr to Bkpl-Eg Hld Prop Limited Liability Co., $386,110, Dec. 29, condo.

657 Bedford St., Tomarjan Real Estate Limited Liability Co. to 9 School Street Limited Liability Co., $800,000, Dec. 29, single family.

285 Spruce St., Hobart (irrevocable trust) Ma RET and Robert L. Hobart 3rd to Elias A. Ditullio and Aislinn Collins, $510,000, Dec. 28, single family.

719 Thayer St. Unit 719, Sheridan Joan E. Est and Michael Sheridan to Nicholas Fisher 3rd, $440,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Bridgewater

44 Douglas Drive, Sandra M. Burke to Mark W. Podzon, $510,000, Dec. 29, single family.

79 Laurel St., William R. and Linda L. Drost to Jessica Higgins and Robert S. Holyoke, $430,000, Dec. 29, single family.

73 Rowayne Park, Joseph A. Oravecz Jr. to Shauna Ferris and Mark Bologna, $545,000, Dec. 29, single family.

62 Crescent Drive, Gammons Mem unit Methodis and Henry Boudreau to Matilio J. Fernandes and Ligia L. Fontes, $495,000, Dec. 27.

Whitman St., Gerhard F. and Carol Bottcher to Perk Realty Trust and Peter S. Lehtola, $175,000, Dec. 28.

Story continues

145 Bradley Lane, Paul Ciavardini to Anthony Fantasia, $360,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Brockton

78 Malvern Road, Papineau Family Trust and Ellen C. Mccabe to 78 Malvern Rd T. and Apryl R. Ford, $400,000, Dec. 28, single family.

4 N. Belcher Ave., F. E. & Elvira Williams (irrevocable trust) and Janet L. Williams to Dexter D. Zheng and Li X. Wu, $499,500, Dec. 27, single family.

644 East St., Nickiea J. Allen to Andrele A. and Stanly Delpe, $445,000, Dec. 26, single family.

109 Morse Ave., Joseph Kilroy and Caitlin Cheney to Daniel B. Dejesus, $485,000, Dec. 28, single family.

519 Plain St., Jefferson Shirley D. Est and Danielle Springer to Maurice Thegenus, $361,000, Dec. 28, single family.

23 S. Leyden St., Partners Choice Prop Limited Liability Co. to Edson Tessier, $657,000, Dec. 27.

820 N. Main St., Harborone Bank to 820 North Main Street Limited Liability Co., $925,000, Dec. 28.

46 Belding Circle, 46 Belding Limited Liability Co. to Susan and Rosemarie P. Wuschke, $373,000, Dec. 28, single family.

763 Ash St., Henry C. Alves to Paula C. Silva and Graciela E. Martinez, $499,999, Dec. 29, single family.

404 Moraine St., Daniel A. and David A. Irving to Esther Saintime, $435,000, Dec. 29.

26 Olive St., Kenya Taylor to Anniella Subadar, $485,000, Dec. 29, single family.

13 Clinton St., Joan R. Livingston to Evergrain Orchard Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 29, single family.

279 W. Elm St., Imens Petit-Frere and Mirlaine Jeune to Open Gates Invs Limited Liability Co., $485,000, Dec. 29.

957 Crescent St., Janet G. Brandt RET and Patrick J. Brandt to Lesly and Marie C. Jean, $480,000, Dec. 27, single family.

76 Coolidge Ave., Filomena D. Daveiga to Camilla J. Rierre, $590,000, Dec. 27, single family.

678 N. Cary St., Equityplus Limited Liability Co. to Natalio and Natanilel F. Barros, $540,000, Dec. 29, single family.

49 E. Union St., Karline Michel to Lemoine Dorinvil and Michelene Louis, $368,362, Dec. 26, single family.

East Bridgewater

10 Rodeo Drive, John J. Murphy Jr. to Dianne Keenan and Anne M. Borini, $407,000, Dec. 27, single family.

163 Leaf Lane, Jerry A. Pierce RET and Diane L. Pierce to Rollco Construction Corp., $175,000, Dec. 28.

Easton

4 Nancy Road Unit 4, Marie C. Jean to Destiny Popielnicki, $309,000, Dec. 28, condo.

12 Woodland Drive, Gardiner H. Fiske and Wendy L. Vandyke to Michael and Julianne Vozzella, $661,200, Dec. 28, single family.

This house at 12 Woodland Drive in Easton sold for $661,200 on Dec. 28, 2023.

This house at 12 Woodland Drive in Easton sold for $661,200 on Dec. 28, 2023.

306 Bay Road, Gary Walkeapaa to Landi and Marsida Dano, $495,000, Dec. 27, single family.

479 Turnpike St., Dnss Realty Trust and Nikolaos Gavrielidis to Delta (nominal trust) and Demetrtios Vardalostas, $1,400,000, Dec. 29.

393 Turnpike St., Domingas R. Lopes to Victoria Soto, $425,000, Dec. 27, single family.

81 Short St., Bertram and Ian Williamson to Austin Moniz and Lauren Monteagudo, $675,000, Dec. 27, single family.

104 Norton Ave. Unit 3, Lauren G. and Paul E. Levesque to Hannah Olitsky, $294,000, Dec. 29, condo.

Halifax

6 Lydon Lane Unit E2, Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Catherine Conton and Darrell Sprague, $349,900, Dec. 29, condo.

21-21A Dwight St., Susan M. Hopton to Juana Francois and Jerry C. Gaston, $570,000, Dec. 28.

Hanover

70 Herring Brook Way, Raider Nation Limited Liability Co. to Sherrie A. and James Fernandes, $1,250,599, Dec. 27.

24 Winter St., Steven P. and Robin H. Woods to James and Rose Foley Jr., $832,000, Dec. 26, single family.

11 Heritage Way, Juan D. Morales to Patrick W. Durant and Jennifer C. Comi, $820,000, Dec. 29, single family.

51 Monroe Road, Chapman Stephen D. Est and David S. Chapman to Murphworks Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Dec. 29, single family.

128 Cross St., Nionakis Peter S. Est and Dimitri J. Nionakis to P2 Homes Limited Liability Co., $405,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Hanson

69 Oak St., Beverly J. Craig and Carrington Mtg Services Limited Liability Co. to Carrington Mtg Services Limited Liability Co., $254,512, Dec. 28, single family.

133 Waltham St., Mildred H. Lowe to Hefflyunn H. Vaun, $270,000, Dec. 29, single family.

232 Spring St., Helen F. Cookson (irrevocable trust) and John B. Cookson 3rd to Connor Rodriguez, $425,100, Dec. 28.

Holbrook

8 Christies Way Unit 8, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Candace Morales, $469,900, Dec. 29, condo.

4 Indian Road, William F. and April Wells to Jose Andrade, $525,000, Dec. 29.

12 Sunnyside Ave., Scott P. and Diane M. Burgess to Everly Hope Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Dec. 29.

429 South St., William F. and April Wells to Jose Andrade, $525,000, Dec. 29, single family.

610 S. Franklin St. Unit A102, John J. Campanella RET and John L. Campanella to Laura K. Chau, $288,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Kingston

70 Summer St. Unit 2, 70 Summer Street Limited Liability Co. to Mimorelia Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Dec. 28, condo.

14-1/2 Wapping Road, Samantha S. Dupuis to Richard D. Gilbert, $520,000, Dec. 29, single family.

32 Kennedy Road, Jeremy and Kaila Byers to Fernando A. Kobinger and Nattalin D. Sene, $679,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Mansfield

338 Franklin St., Allen W. Fletcher to Steven Fletcher, $680,000, Dec. 29, single family.

207 Union St. Ext Unit 1, Matthew J. Mclaughlin to Sebastiyan Petkov, $320,000, Dec. 29, condo.

89 East St., Brian J. Conefrey to Marie F. and Rosnel L. Joseph, $737,000, Dec. 27.

Middleboro

119 Peirce St., Todd F. and Andrew J. Dibiase to Corey Meenan, $505,000, Dec. 28, single family.

17 School St., Bolia Thomas George Est and James Bolia to Marie C. and Marie Y. Jean, $365,000, Dec. 29, single family.

70 Pine St., Fitzsimmons Anne E. Est and Elaine P. Harold to Andrew and Meghan Gallant, $575,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Norton

158 N. Worcester St., Maryellen Devincent to William Joyce, $435,000, Dec. 28.

Barrows St. Lot C., Paul C. Helmreich RET and James E. Helmreich to Timothy Doucette, $218,000, Dec. 29.

Pembroke

3 Maquan St., Danna Jr. Robert W. Est and George R. Jabour to 3 Maquan St Realty Trust and B. Bastianelli 4th, $275,000, Dec. 29, single family.

5 Maquan St., Danna Jr. Robert W. Est and George R. Jabour to 5 Maquan St Realty Trust and B. Bastianelli 4th, $275,000, Dec. 29, single family.

345 Pleasant St., Belle J. and Michael Barnes to John and Cheryl Coveney, $375,000, Dec. 29, single family.

18 Bagnell Drive Unit 18, Medaglia Sandra J. Est and Christine Chaplin to David W. Ham and Pamela A. Mclendon, $599,000, Dec. 28, condo.

37 Lake St., John A. and Cynthia L. Norton to Kevin W. Macdonald and Sarah A. Barrese, $575,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Plymouth

20 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Daniel T. and Colleen R. Gould, $712,440, Dec. 28.

Wareham Road (off) Lot A59, Adm Agawam Dev Inc. to Whitman Homes Inc., $2,267,500, Dec. 28.

Wareham Road (off) Lot A60, Adm Agawam Dev Inc. to Whitman Homes Inc., $2,267,500, Dec. 28.

36 Lotus Drive, Stable Hm At Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to 36 Lotus Dr RET and Wayne D. Leach, $771,412, Dec. 29.

38 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Robert J. Liddle and Elizabeth B. Sibley, $828,729, Dec. 29.

10 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Charles and Patricia Kidik, $843,680, Dec. 29.

55 Tinkers Blf Unit 55TB, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Robert D. and Janet C. Bartro, $956,796, Dec. 29, condo.

28 Bentgrass Mist Unit 28BG, Bentgrass Development Limited Liability Co. to Jean N. Eichberg T. and Jean N. Eichberg, $1,082,111, Dec. 28, condo.

280 Rocky Hill Road, Mamomet Inc. to Plymouth Town Of, $1,200,000, Dec. 28.

5 Tideview Path Unit 11, Michael L. Mckenna to Acb84 Properties Limited Liability Co., $170,000, Dec. 28, condo.

Saquish Beach Blvd Lot 5, John C. and Maureen E. Fay to Phoebe E. and Michael C. Flynn, $15,000, Dec. 27.

15 Florida Ave., Revolution Limited Liability Co. to Daniel D. and Susan P. Silva, $425,000, Dec. 29, single family.

235 Standish Ave., Ryan Realty Group Limited Liability Co. to William Mclean and Peggie Pina, $312,500, Dec. 27, single family.

25 Milford St., Nicholas F. Johnson and Melissa S. Bertrand to Olivia A. Hanscom, $477,000, Dec. 28, single family.

5 Marc Drive Unit 5B2, Rmac T. Series 2016-Ctt and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Erica J. Burke, $245,000, Dec. 29, condo.

190 Rocky Hill Road, Nancy L. Doherty to Nelci Desouza, $495,000, Dec. 29, single family.

52 Alden St., Marjorie M. and Brian J. Dunn to Mark W. Mineo and Molly E. Coit, $529,000, Dec. 29, single family.

27 Ocean Walk Unit 102, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Cindy L. Rochefort, $331,000, Dec. 29, condo.

34 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Anthony G. and Diane Onorio, $764,735, Dec. 29.

115 Bradstreete Xing Unit 115, Virginia Comstock Tocci T. and Virginia C. Tocci to Kenneth J. and Chery A. Casper, $669,000, Dec. 29, condo.

Plympton

39 Cedar St., Norman Braddock to Rose T. and Timothy P. Braddock, $310,900, Dec. 29, single family.

Randolph

11 Martindale Road, Karmazine Family Trust and Pamela K. Farber to Ai Z. Tang and Ying L. Deng, $467,000, Dec. 28, single family.

18 Glen Lane, Herbert Elsner to Osasenaga Oni, $494,800, Dec. 29, single family.

46 Anderson Drive, Naia Wilson-Akubude and Edward C. Akubude to Nnenna J. Obi, $450,000, Dec. 29, single family.

3 Amvets Lane, Perez Management Limited Liability Co. to Jacksel Castro and Robert M. Castillo, $585,000, Dec. 26, single family.

6 Van Beal Road, Margaret J. and Edward G. Daly to Bruce J. Pontbriand and Casey L. Haley, $25,000, Dec. 27, single family.

5 Van Beal Road, Margaret J. and Edward G. Daly to Bruce J. Pontbriand and Casey L. Haley, $25,000, Dec. 27, single family.

76 Union St., Daly Family Trust and Joseph W. Daly to Egd Properties Five Limited Liability Co., $375,000, Dec. 29, single family.

43 Vine St., Maureen A. Carey and Pamela M. Olsen to John L. Morris Jr., $340,000, Dec. 26, single family.

394 Center St., Torres Kellie I. Est and Kenyatah Griffin to Sheila Desir, $480,000, Dec. 27, single family.

Raynham

89 Elizabeth Drive, Antonio A. Pires to Ruth Castor and Jean Pompee, $550,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Rockland

20 Eleanor Lane, Robert D. and Linda M. Locurto to Nicolas and Erica Hoitt, $600,000, Dec. 29, single family.

375 Salem St., Holmes Margaret E. Est and Samantha V. Mccourt to Jerry S. Lo and Winnie Ho, $400,000, Dec. 27, single family.

17 Tirrell Drive, Robert M. and Corinne A. Long to Jaafar Noureddine, $585,000, Dec. 27, single family.

83 Green St., Kenneth Berry and Melissa Curry to Matthew R. and Britney M. Jayne, $505,000, Dec. 28, single family.

2 Redwood Court Unit 2, Kel-Den Properties Limited Liability Co. to Shelby Briggs and Darren A. Scully, $465,000, Dec. 27, condo.

Stoughton

113 Walnut St. Unit 4, Jonny A. Stepp to Arafat-E-Jahan Kosturi and Mohammed Rahman, $247,000, Dec. 29, condo.

25 Cedarwood Road, Elaine R. and Peter J. Leahy to Jamie T. Bogumil and Jennifer A. Nichols, $640,000, Dec. 29, single family.

Taunton

42 Landing Drive Unit 42, Irene Ferguson to Austin E. Botelho and Kiara L. Milho, $460,000, Dec. 29, condo.

94 Winthrop St., 94 Winthrop St Limited Liability Co. to Tra Realty Limited Liability Co., $875,000, Dec. 28.

12 Clinton St., Paul W. Ponte to Nnamdi Amaechina, $695,000, Dec. 29.

41 Malcolm Circle, Michelle and Ruben A. Lacerda to Isabelle Resendes, $435,000, Dec. 29, single family.

26 Rama St., Teddiann S. and Matthew J. Wilson to Gary F. Burokas, $535,000, Dec. 28, single family.

24 Cottage St., Michael F. and Edward H. Patenaude to Osa General Contractor In, $280,000, Dec. 28, single family.

Longmeadow Road, Sell Stuck Land Limited Liability Co. to Hometown Res & Dev Limited Liability Co. and Nogueira Realty & Dev Limited Liability Co., $150,000, Dec. 28.

53 Jackson St., Maureen H. Blaine (irrevocable trust) and Thomas J. Blaine to Deborah A. and Thomas J. Blaine, $475,000, Dec. 28, single family.

523 Tremont St., Thomas E. and Linda J. Mclaughlin to Jeremie Dejesus and Amanda Garry, $540,000, Dec. 28, single family.

162 Hodges St., Madlog Management Limited Liability Co. to Richard Cardinale and Lianne Lessard, $431,000, Dec. 28, single family.

111 Fremont St., Ashley and Michael P. Dennehy to Pierre and Chantal Dominique, $400,000, Dec. 28, single family.

172 Broadway, Broadway Realty Trust and Loretta Messina to Colby H. Higgins and Stephanie M. Spagnuolo, $440,000, Dec. 27.

124 Washington St., George W. and Pamela G. Fantacone to Wilbert Rocher, $577,000, Dec. 27.

600 County St. Unit 401, Katherine J. Moniz to Susan E. Wall, $314,900, Dec. 27, condo.

781 Somerset Ave., Somerset Ave Limited Liability Co. to 781 Somerset Limited Liability Co., $740,000, Dec. 27.

36 County St., Ferreira Dev Group Limited Liability Co. to Jason Riberiro and Tiffany Neves, $465,000, Dec. 26, single family.

Wareham

16 Monack Road, Gail D. and Robert M. Goldman to Kenneth Roche and Jeann Staines, $430,000, Dec. 29, single family.

120 Cromesett Road, Kenneth J. Lord and Victoria L. Kikuchi to Wareham Land TInc, $225,000, Dec. 27.

6 Everett Ave., John A. and Lauralyn M. Smith to Deal Team Six Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Dec. 29, single family.

30 Peaceful Lane, Ma Prop Acqui Co. Limited Liability Co. to Manuel Rodrigues, $370,000, Dec. 29, single family.

88 Hathaway St., Bay Flow Limited Liability Co. to Jarred R. and Aubrey T. Reuter, $390,000, Dec. 29, single family.

1 Daniel Road, Sarah Erha to Misha Jaffe and Martha Morrison, $417,000, Dec. 29, single family.

30 E. Central Ave., Nicholas Berggren to Matthew A. and Donna Allen, $540,000, Dec. 29, single family.

West Bridgewater

13 Sunset Ave., Steven J. and Janice L. Obrien to Nicholas Carty and Kerrin Gillis, $530,000, Dec. 29, single family.

67 Thayer Ave., Howard R. and Veronica M. Wright Sr to Brenna M. and Christopher T. Nye, $472,500, Dec. 29, single family.

70 Ash St., Michael Gautier to Raymond Hashem, $125,000, Dec. 27.

24-26 Metacomet Road Unit 24, Cochesett Developers Inc. to Karl J. Pedersen 3rd and Grace Allendorf, $749,297, Dec. 29, condo.

Whitman

25 Hancock St., Roy T. Gerry to Hancock 25 Realty Trust and Peter J. Roache, $310,000, Dec. 29.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Brockton-area real estate sales for Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2023.