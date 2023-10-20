Easton voters to decide fate of $150M public safety complex. How much will taxes go up?

EASTON — Easton will be holding a special Town Meeting Monday, Oct. 23 to take the first of two crucial votes to decide the fate of a proposed $150 million public safety complex that officials say "will improve the health, safety and capabilities of our personnel to keep Easton safe and strong."

"After two years of planning and evaluation, and more than 40 public and community meetings, we await the decision by Easton's voters on funding for the Public Safety/Public Works Facilities Replacement Project," Police Chief Keith Boone, Fire Chief Justin Alexander and Director of Public Works David Field said in a joint written statement Wednesday.

The project comes with a hefty price tag that the town would fund through a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion that would add hundreds of dollars a year to the average homeowner's property tax bill for the 30-year life of the financing of the project.

When is the special town meeting?

Residents can attend the special town meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Oliver Ames High School auditorium.

How will seniors on fixed incomes afford the tax hike?

At the special Town Meeting, residents will not only decide to approve or deny appropriating the funds for the facilities replacement project, but also an article to approve a senior citizen tax relief package to offset project costs for qualified fixed-income seniors.

The town meeting will focus only on the building project and senior tax package.

How much will the project cost?

The proposed project budget is approximately $150 million and would be funded mostly through debt excluded municipal bonds.

Which departments would be housed in the new public safety complex?

The project involves constructing a new combined DPW facility, police and fire headquarters, and fire substation, consolidating multiple outdated buildings, officials said.

What is wrong with the existing buildings?

"The existing Public Works, Police, and Fire (Lothrop Street) facilities are 50 to 70 years old, are too small to meet the needs of our departments and personnel, and do not meet modern accessibility, safety, and environmental codes. Furthermore, the essential systems and infrastructure at these facilities are past their useful life and are failing, requiring significant annual funding for repairs and maintenance," officials said in the joint statement.

How much will my taxes go up in Easton?

If the debt exclusion is approved, the property taxes on an average single family home, valued at $524,800, will increase by about $700 per year for the life of the 30-year debt.

For the average condominium, valued at $290,500, the annual increase would be about $400.

What is a Debt Exclusion?

In 1980, Massachusetts residents on a ballot vote passed a state law called Proposition 2 ½, which places strict limits on how much cities and towns can increase property taxes each year. If they want to go beyond those limits, they have two options and both require approval by voters at the ballot box.

The first option is an override, which permanently increases property taxes to boost a town's general revenue for ongoing operations.

The second is a debt exclusion — which is what's being proposed to fund the Easton public safety complex. A debt exclusion increases property taxes to help pay for a particular project and the increase goes away once the debt to finance that project is paid off — in this case 30 years.

When is the debt exclusion election?

If residents approve the funding for the public safety project at the special Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, the next step is to head to the ballot box.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oliver Ames High School, the town will hold a ballot vote election, where residents will vote up or down on the debt exclusion for the project.

If either vote fails, the project will not proceed.

Can I vote by mail?

No-excuse vote by mail is available for the election. Vote by mail applications must be received no later than Oct. 30.

All voter information, including registration status, can be found at easton.ma.us/vote.

