U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,110.98
    +854.88 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.51
    +22.46 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

EASTOWER WIRELESS RECEIVES CASH INJECTION FROM MANAGEMENT

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), a US-based provider of next generation wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the ‎construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless telecommunication networks, announced today it has received a cash loan from its founder and CEO, Vlado P. Hreljanovic, to assist with meeting current working capital requirements.

EasTower Wireless Inc. (CNW Group/EasTower Wireless Inc.)
EasTower Wireless Inc. (CNW Group/EasTower Wireless Inc.)

Mr. Hreljanovic has loaned US$90,000 to the Company pursuant to an unsecured demand promissory note bearing interest at 8% per annum from the date of issue, payable on maturity. The loan is unsecured and is fully redeemable, without bonus or penalty, at any time by the Company.

"While we continue to experience significant demand for our services from our clients that consist of some of the largest telecommunication and tower companies in the country, we require financial support to capitalize on this opportunity," said Vlado P. Hreljanovic, CEO of EasTower. "Due to the scarcity in the current capital markets and my personal confidence in the company, I have agreed to support the business financially with an interim loan as we continue to pursue a number of financing opportunities."

The loan by Mr. Hreljanovic is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

While the Company is actively trying to secure debt or equity financing to assist it in meeting its working ‎capital requirements and achieve its business growth objectives, there can be no assurance that one or more financings will result, or successfully ‎conclude in a timely manner or at all. Additional information will be released by the Company as it ‎occurs.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE EasTower Wireless Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c1656.html

Recommended Stories

  • Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 14%

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited ( ASX:SOL...

  • Should You Think About Buying Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA) Now?

    Auckland International Airport Limited ( NZSE:AIA ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share...

  • UPDATE: Trial date set for Redding ex-police officer accused of large-scale drug sales

    UPDATE: Former Redding Police Corporal Will Williams pled not guilty to the charges and will head to trial.

  • Physicist writes Wikipedia pages for female pioneers in STEM

    Physicist Jess Wade was shocked that she couldn't find information on some of the women in STEM who inspired her. "What I wanted was to find a Wikipedia page and a Wikipedia page wasn't there."

  • The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?

    Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.

  • Police: Stolen car driving away from officers, crashes into 2nd car, child critically hurt

    A child is in critical condition after a crash as Memphis police officers attempted to stop a car they believed to have been stolen Friday morning.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Investments That Crushed the Stock Market in 2022

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is viewed by many as one of the greatest investors of all time. The large conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has beaten the broader market by a wide margin since Buffett took over the company in 1965 all the way to 2021. While Buffett is now 91 years old, he still seems to have the magic touch.

  • Abortion clinic that opened after Roe is inundated

    A Kansas abortion clinic that is among the first in the country to open after Roe v. Wade was overturned is inundated with patients - some driving 10 hours or more to get there. (Nov. 4) (AP video: Heather Hollingsworth, Charles Riedel/Production: Carrie Antlfinger)

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). Thank Alcoa, mostly. Separately but simultaneously, Alcoa is requesting the London Metal Exchange delist any Russian metals from its trading platform.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Got Crushed Today

    As of 1:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 20.3%. The catalyst that sent the cloud computing company plummeting was its quarterly financial report, which was surprisingly robust, but apparently investors wanted more. For the third quarter, Cloudflare generated revenue of $253.9 million, up 47% year over year and surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time.

  • Twilio stock plummets on earnings loss, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Twilio.

  • DraftKings sink as sports better user growth under goes a slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at DraftKings shares amid slowing growth within the online sports gambling space.

  • Why Boeing and the Airlines Are Flying Higher Today

    Stocks were solidly higher on Friday, thanks to new data that suggests the economy remains strong, as well as talk of a potential China post-COVID reopening. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) traded up as much as 3% on Friday, while shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) were up as much as 5% apiece. The airlines have historically been a cyclical group, meaning they typically do not do well in times of economic distress.

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • Twilio COO talks earnings, profitability, and the stock correction

    Twilio COO Khozema Shipchandler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sell-off in the company's stock, earnings, growth, and maintaining profitability through cost-cutting measures.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.