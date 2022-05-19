Eastwood Ranch Foundation Accepts Crypto Donations for Animals

Alison Eastwood and Eastwood Ranch Foundation Partner With The Giving Block to Save Animals With 80 Different Types of Crypto Donations

Alison Eastwood & Stacy Poitras of Eastwood Ranch Foundation

Alison Eastwood & Stacy Poitras of Eastwood Ranch Foundation

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Alison Eastwood has partnered with The Giving Block and now accepts donations in 80 different types of cryptocurrency.

Investors who love animals and want to save dogs and cats from high-kill shelters can now donate cryptocurrency to Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit Animal Welfare and Rescue Organization based in Southern California.

Eastwood Ranch Foundation rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats from high-kill shelters around Southern California and provides care until permanent loving homes are found. The organization is also reducing pet overpopulation and increasing pet adoptions through campaigns, events, education, spay/neuter programs and rescue partnerships.

Currently, Eastwood Ranch Foundation is building a state-of-the-art Animal Rescue Facility and Adoption Center in Agoura Hills, California, that will allow Eastwood Ranch to save hundreds of additional animals every year. The project is heavily supported by the entire Eastwood family and looking for additional support.

Partnering with The Giving Block opens up the pool of philanthropy by connecting donors who care about animal welfare and rescue with Eastwood Ranch Foundation.

For more information, please contact Vito Maria at vitomaria@themariagroup.net or call 310-717-9708.

About Eastwood Ranch Foundation:

Eastwood Ranch Foundation was established in 2012 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare and rescue organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation and increasing pet adoptions. Eastwood Ranch Foundation rescues domestic animals from high-kill shelters around the community and provides care until a forever home is found.

Besides local animal rescue, Eastwood Ranch Foundation works on behalf of any and all animal welfare causes by helping raise awareness, educating, campaigning and petitioning for animals throughout the United States and beyond. The goal is to support abused, neglected and unwanted animals throughout the world.

Story continues

Related Images













Image 1: Alison Eastwood & Stacy Poitras of Eastwood Ranch Foundation









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



