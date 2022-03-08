U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Easy access to healthcare services by the rapid integration of Health Technology would be the new dimension for the Philippines Healthcare Market: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·8 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Gurugram, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippines News

  • Philippines Health Tech Market initially experienced a slow growth, but due to alarming gap in healthcare accessibility and vast unharmonized data, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

  • Government is working aggressively to integrate ICT in the healthcare department under the eHealth Framework with the aim to overcome existing healthcare challenges.

  • New and existing domestic and international players are expanding presence in various health tech segments either by introducing new technology or via partner and collaborations.

Increase in demand for better Health Tech Products: Philippines faced a major gap in healthcare infrastructure that led to many intrinsic problems such as difficulty to immediately reach a medical facility or purchase a medicine. Another major problem associated with healthcare accessibility is the Philippines archipelago geography. All the medical facilities are concentrated in or around the capital city. Most of these issues can be addressed by the adaptation of technological tools in the healthcare sector. Increase in the healthcare expenditure of the hospitals and clinics, healthcare IT solutions will be one of the major health tech markets in the coming years. This will also ensure a high increase in revenues in the industry.

Collaborations and Partnership: As the market is flourishing in the Philippines, the health tech service providers are focusing more on collaborative approaches to expand their reach. Most players are focusing on introducing end to end solutions for the target end-users. Digital health solutions, such as E-pharmacies and online consultations are connecting to a common platform by keeping certain profit margins. Integration of various health tech sectors in one place has become a new trend in this market.

Impact of Covid-19: Lockdown has been a major growth driver of the Health Tech market.Covid-19 brought a moment of realization for the government, as it has highlighted all the existing gaps in the healthcare industry. There has been a significant increase in the end-users for nearly all the sectors of the health tech industry that eventually resulted in the increase in the number of players in the market.

The report titled "Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others)"by Ken Research suggested that the health tech market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Technological advancements and availability of various services on these platforms is driving the health tech market in Philippines. The health tech sales revenue in Philippines is expected to grow over the next few years owing to introduction of new domestic as well as international players in the country and increase in product awareness amongst the rising population.

Key Segments Covered:-

E-Pharmacy Market Size, 2017-2025F

Online Consultation Market Size, 2017-2025F

Healthcare IT Solutions Market, 2017-2025F

Product Type

  • E-Pharmacy Market

    • Order Split (Prescribed, OTC and Others)

    • Order Platform (Mobile and Web)

    • Cities/Region (Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davao and others)

  • Online Consultation Market

    • Mode of Consultation (Chat, Audio, Video)

    • Type of Doctor (General and Specialized)

    • Cities/Region (Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davao and Others)

  • Healthcare IT Solutions Market

    • Products (HMS, CMS, PMS/PIS, EMR)

    • Cities/Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao others)

Key Target Audience:-

  • Healthcare Professionals

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Venture Capitalists

  • Government and Regulatory Bodies

  • Health Tech Companies

  • Health Tech Industry Consultants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2020P

  • Forecast Period: 2020P–2025F

Companies Covered:-

Online Consultation

  • AIDE

  • Konsulta MD

  • Medifi

  • Medgate

  • Zennya

  • eZConsult

  • Dima

  • HealthNow

  • My Pocket Doctor

  • Kitika

  • Icliniq

E-Pharmacy

  • Mercury Pharmacy

  • Watson

  • Southstar drug

  • Rose Pharmacy

  • AIDE

  • Muramed

  • GetMeds

  • MedGrocer

Healthcare IT Solutions

  • Hybrain

  • Exist Healthcare

  • BizBox

  • KCCI Medsys

  • Comologik

  • Medcurial

  • Serious MD

  • Ascendant Technologies

  • MedCheck

  • MedProjects

  • Segworks

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Philippines Health Tech Market Introduction

  • Philippines Health Tech Market Size, 2017-2020P

  • Philippines Health Tech Market Segmentation, 2017-2020P (By GMV and on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions)

  • Detailed Analysis on Philippines E-Pharmacy Market ( By GMV - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davao and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser, By No. of Orders - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davaoand Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser)

  • Detailed Analysis on Philippines Online Consultation Market (By No. of Consultations: By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General Practitioners and Specialized Doctor, By City/Region – Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davao and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Manila, Region III-IV, Mindanao/ Davao and Others)

  • Detailed Analysis on Philippines Healthcare IT Solutions Market (By Revenue –By Product Type – Software and IT Services)

  • Trends and Developments in Philippines Health Tech Market (Future Projections on

  • Regulatory Landscape in Philippines Health Tech Market

  • Target End Users (Target End users for the E-Pharmacy segment, online consultation segment and healthcare IT solutions segment)

  • Competitive Landscape in Philippines Health Tech Market

  • International Success Case Study for Philippines Health Tech Market

  • Philippines Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020P-2025F (By GMV and on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions)

  • Philippines Health Tech Market

  • Philippines E-Health Market

  • Philippines E-Pharmacy Market

  • Online Pharmacy Market In Philippines

  • Philippines E-Pharmacy Industry

  • Philippines Online Pharmacy Market

  • Philippines Online Drug Stores

  • Philippines Online Consultation Industry

  • Philippines Telemedicine Market

  • Telemedicine Market In Philippines

  • Philippines Online Doctor Consultation Market

  • Philippines Chat Doctor Market

  • Philippines Video Consultation Market

  • Philippines Mobile Health Market

  • Philippines Mobile Consultation Market

  • Philippines Healthcare IT Solutions Market

  • Healthcare IT Solutions Market

  • Philippines Hospital IT Market

  • Philippines Clinic IT Market

  • Philippines Drug Store IT Market

  • Philippines Healthcare IT Industry

  • Philippines Healthcare IT Market

  • Philippines Appointment Booking Market

  • Philippines Online Doctor Appointment Booking Market

  • Philippines Doctor Appointment Market

  • Philippines Online Appointment Market

  • Philippines Digital Health Market

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Philippines Health Tech Market

Related Reports:-

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand. The e-pharmacy market was observed to be in its initial growing stage alongside witnessing massive growth over the recent years. Nonprescription based drugs/products contribute the largest towards the sales revenue in the e-pharmacy market. The e-pharmacy segment contributed to the second-highest share of revenue in 2020P.

Philippines Retail Pharmacy Market By Market Structure, (Organized and Unorganized Market) , By Type of Store Location (Standalone and Hospital Based Pharmacies) By Region (North, Central and South), By Type of Sales (Prescribed Medicines, OTC Products, Non-Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Equipment) By Type of Drug (Generic and Patented Drug) and by Therapeutic Class

The Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is a booming industry backed by the growing demand for the generic medicines and increase in the number of chain pharmacies. The market had presence of different type of pharmacy stores such as Chinese drugstores, traditional medicine shops which are now replaced with modern American style pharmacies. The independent pharmacies and regional chains are being acquired by big national chains for expedited expansion. Further, some chains have also adopted the franchise model for store expansion. The high price for pharmaceutical products has shifted the consumer towards the consumption of generic medicines which are now in high demand. The government is revamping the public medicine distribution system in order to make them accessible to the people in rural areas. Online pharmacies are a relatively new concept and are gaining traction in the region. The market witnessed a growth of 3.4% during 2014-2019.

APAC Healthcare AI Market Outlook to 2025 – By Applications (Machine/Robot Assisted Medical Procedures, Clinical Trial & Drug Discovery/Development, Preliminary Diagnosis, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction), by Countries, by End Users & by Technologies and Current Investment Scenario

APAC AI in Healthcare Market has witnessed strong growth owing to rising number of collaborations, investments and partnerships among hospitals, healthcare providers, AI developers and medical device manufacturers; improved accuracy and predictive capacity of AI powered devices, limited number of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries such as China and India and over the years advancements in processor design and manufacturing techniques across Asia Pacific region. The market size by revenue witnessed a five year CAGR of close to 56% during the review period (2013-2018) due to the combined effect of these factors. The market is currently placed in high growth stage with strong possibility for further innovations and developments at a faster pace with positive trends expected in the industry.

Switzerland Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022 - By Service Platform (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by Technology Platform (Software and Hardware) and by Clinical Applications (Tele Consultation, Tele Dermatology, Tele Pathology, Tele Neurology and Others)

Switzerland telemedicine market is marked by the entry of new players including DigitalMedLab, Onlinedoctor.ch, Eedoctors and others. There have been various partnerships in the market which has promoted digital health such as digitalMedLab and Noser Health became partners in 2015. Telemedicine companies are making tie-ups with insurance companies to have an edge over their compete;tors. Telemedicine companies launched new apps such as eDiary app for and +WoundDesk app. Switzerland has the most mature market in Europe due to favorable regulatory environment which states that the same laws apply to telemedicine as face-to-face consultation.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

