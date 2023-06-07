How to make an easy DIY reusable gel ice pack and save some cash

Whether you’ve recovered from a serious injury, followed doctor’s orders post-op or simply tried to keep the swelling down after a minor bump or bruise, chances are a homemade ice pack has been part of your life at some point. Luckily, the days of making ice packs at home with ice cubes and a zip-top bag are behind us. Nowadays, there are many better DIY ice pack options available, including DIY gel ice packs. Gel ice packs are just as easy to make and so much more comfortable to use than those hard, clunky old ice cube-filled plastic bags. They’re also more durable, reusable and flexible, so they can mold to fit the body. Here’s how to make a DIY gel ice pack with a reusable bag and just 3 simple ingredients.

How to make a DIY gel ice pack with just 3 ingredients

What you'll need:

Reusable zip top bag

Water

Rubbing alcohol

Dish soap

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Add 2 parts water to 1 part rubbing alcohol in a reusable zip top bag. Less alcohol will make the pack more firm, more alcohol will make the pack more soft.

Add a dash of dish soap. This will help prevent the gel from sticking to the bag.

If desired, add blue food coloring. This will make it look like a traditional gel ice pack. Or add any other color of your choice to customize.

Once all ingredients have been added, get as much air out of the bag as possible before sealing.

Seal the bag. Lay flat and place in the freezer for a few hours or overnight.

When ready to use, remove the pack from the freezer and apply it to the affected area.

Refreeze the pack and reuse it as needed.

DIY nontoxic ice pack

If you’re looking for a nontoxic option, a DIY corn syrup ice pack is a great alternative. The corn syrup will keep the pack from freezing solid, so it’ll be soft and flexible. Aside from treating injuries, these are a great option for kids’ lunches. If they happen to leak, the mess will simply be sticky, not noxious.

What you’ll need:

Reusable zip top bag

Corn syrup

Instructions:

Pour corn syrup into a zip top bag of your choosing. Smaller, colorful reusable bags are a great option when it comes to kids.

Get as much air out of the bag as possible before sealing.

Seal the bag. Lay flat and place in the freezer for a few hours or overnight.

When ready to use, remove the pack from the freezer and add it to a lunchbox or apply it to an injury.

Refreeze the pack and reuse it as needed.

Tip: Another easy, nontoxic DIY ice pack option for kids' lunches is to freeze wet sponges in a reusable zip-top bag. If they thaw while in a lunchbox, they won't leak and ruin the food.

