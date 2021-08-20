U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,681.00
    -137.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,893.50
    -34.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.50
    -11.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.33 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6770
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,247.71
    +2,512.98 (+5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.69
    +87.64 (+7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.86
    -16.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Easy Money Fuels Inflation and World-Beating Stocks in India

Nupur Acharya, Ashutosh Joshi and Anirban Nag
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India is helping to fan a world-beating share market rally with record-low interest rates and huge injections of liquidity -- even as inflation threatens to break back out of its target range.

Investors are betting the easy money won’t end anytime soon, with central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das keeping a lid on dissent as he nurses the economy back from its pandemic lows.

Overseas funds have poured $7.2 billion into the nation’s equities this year and net inflows are expected to continue. The market for initial public offerings is on a tear, thanks to a frenzy of interest in startups, and India looks set to attract investors who’ve been scared off by China’s regulatory crackdown.

Domestic institutions are also piling in, along with retail traders, contributing to a record $3 billion that funneled into equity funds last month. While India has suffered a staggering toll from the coronavirus, individual investors by the millions are rushing into stock trading with savings built up during lockdown.

“The market is fueled with liquidity, which will absorb a fall, if any,” said Ashish Chaturmohta, director of research at Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt. in Mumbai. “Enough money has been pumped in to support the economy and many sectors are seeing continued growth with great future prospects.”

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has more than doubled from its Covid-induced nadir in March last year, with gains accelerating this month as it continues to extend record highs. The rally has made it the world’s best performer in August among primary indexes of nations with an equity market capitalization of at least $3 trillion.

The Sensex was down 0.5% amid a broad selloff in Asia stocks on Friday. Still, it fared better than the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which fell 1%.

While an army of investors is wagering on further gains for India, there is no shortage of risks either.

At the top of the list is inflation, which broke above the RBI’s 2%-6% target range in May and June before slipping back below the top of the band in July.

Governor Das sees the recent spike as “transitory” but others disagree. Companies from the Indian unit of Unilever Plc to Tata Motors Ltd. are increasingly struggling to absorb rising raw material costs and one of the RBI’s own rate setters has voiced “reservations” about continuing with the accommodative policy stance.

The central bank is also alert to the dangers of potential bubbles in the market. Cash injected to support the economic recovery can lead to unintended inflationary asset prices, the RBI warned in its annual report earlier this year.

The Sensex is now trading at 22.6 times estimated 12-month earnings, well above its five-year average of 18.9. By comparison, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is trading at a multiple of 12.3.

Then there’s the prospect of the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy sooner than expected, triggering rapid outflows of money from emerging markets including India.

And casting a shadow over everything is the virus.

After more than 430,000 deaths and 32 million infections, India’s vaccination rate is increasing, allowing more of the economy to open and shoring up market sentiment. But as the first country to be ravaged by the delta variant of Covid-19, India has shown how quickly the outlook can change.

For now though, Das has said the central bank is in “whatever it takes mode” to support the economy.

The RBI’s main repurchase rate is at an all-time low of 4%, the government is committed to high spending and data from Bloomberg Economics show excess liquidity in the banking system this month touched a record 8.6 trillion rupees ($116 billion).

“We believe that market index levels are sustainable,” said Prateek Agrawal, chief investment officer at ASK Investment Managers Ltd. in Mumbai. “It is a year in which the global economy is reflating and the policy environment is as yet favorable for equities.”

(Updates with today’s moves in the seventh paragraph. A previous version corrected the unit for the inflow figure in the third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold rises as virus woes dent risk appetite

    Gold prices edged higher on Friday, as growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery soured risk sentiment. Pessimism about medium-term economic outlook was supporting gold prices, said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion. "However, the market is struggling somewhat with concerns over the timing over tapering," he added.

  • Santos (ASX:STO) shareholders are still up 47% over 5 years despite pulling back 3.1% in the past week

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But in our experience...

  • China markets slump as crackdowns shatter sentiment, 'herd mentality' kicks in

    The Hang Seng fell 1.8% and its weekly drop of 5.8% was the largest since the height of the pandemic panic in financial markets in March 2020. Stocks in Shanghai also fell, while investors sold risky corporate debt and the Chinese currency. China this week announced tougher rules on data use and competition in the tech sector, summoned executives at property developer Evergrande to warn them on debt management and state media reported looming regulations for liquor makers.

  • Hong Kong’s Benchmark Stock Index Slumps Into Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index entered a technical bear market, amid a deepening rout triggered by investor concerns over China’s regulatory crackdown across a swathe of industries. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.8% on Friday, taking losses from its recent Feb. 17 peak to more than 20%. That extended its weekly loss to 5.8%, the worst showing since March 2020, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan weighting on the gauge Friday.Investors are still finding it hard to assign a f

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • The Fed Tapering Has Already Begun

    The growth rate of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has fallen to 11% year over year from 80% at the height of the pandemic last year.

  • U.S. stocks end mostly higher but Dow slips for third day with coronavirus delta variant a concern

    Technology shares led a bounce for major U.S. stock indexes Thursday, though stocks more sensitive to the economic cycle remained under pressure as worries persisted about the potential impact on economic growth from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Cisco Stock Rises As Analysts Debate Revenue, Gross Margin Outlook

    Cisco stock rose on Thursday as analysts mulled gross margin and revenue guidance amid continued supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Extend Stock Market Sell-Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Futures fell, signaling more stock losses after the Fed hinted it'll start tapering this year. Nvidia, Robinhood led earnings.

  • China Telecom Surges in 2021’s Biggest Listing, Passing Kuaishou

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom Corp., the country’s second largest mobile operator, surged 35% over its offer price of 4.53 yuan in its market debut in Shanghai, cementing its status as the world’s biggest listing so far in 2021.The rise of the stock, reaching the daily limit of 44% at its highest, at one point triggered a 30 minute trading halt on Friday. The size of the listing has exceeded the $6.3 billion initial public offering by TikTok-rival Kuaishou Technology in Hong Kong in February. The

  • Dow Jones tumbles 382 points as Fed minutes suggest taper could start this year

    U.S. stock indexes closed lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting which suggested the central bank could begin tapering its asset purchases this year.

  • Musk: The Tesla Bot is coming

    The news comes during Tesla’s inaugural AI Day, which was streamed on the company's website Thursday night. The bot is being proposed as a non-automotive robotic use case for the company's work on neural networks and its Dojo advanced supercomputer. "Basically, if you think about what we’re doing right now with cars, Tesla is arguably the world’s biggest robotics company because our cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels," Musk said.

  • Stocks Extend Losses; Hang Seng Enters Bear Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar extended a rally as faltering growth and China’s regulatory curbs compounded risks before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium next week.Equity markets around the world were broadly in the red for another day. Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index entered a bear market and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was on track for the biggest weekly loss since February.Investors sought the safety of haven assets, with the dollar rising for a fifth d

  • Bitcoin Jumps 6% Edging Above $47K on Strong Buyer Demand

    Hourly spot volume across multiple exchanges clocked the highest point since August 13.

  • I've Seen the Charts and the Damage Done

    More damage was done on the charts of the major equity indices Wednesday as multiple support levels were violated, shifting several near-term trends to bearish from neutral. Meanwhile, cumulative market breadth continued to degenerate as fewer and fewer stocks have been able to get some upside traction. All the major equity indices closed lower Wednesday with negative internals on lighter trading volumes from the preceding session.

  • ‘Something will give’ in U.S. stock market amid ‘discomforting sentiment signals,’ Citi warns

    A stock-market pullback of 10% 'seems quite reasonable' and any catalyst for weakness should be closely watched as valuation is no longer attractive amid a long stretch of 'discomforting sentiment signals,' according to Citigroup analysts.

  • Wells Fargo Abandons Plan to Shut Down Personal Credit Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks after Wells Fargo & Co. set off a public outcry over its plan to discontinue personal lines of credit, the bank is reversing course.In recent days, the San Francisco-based lender began informing customers who have been using their personal credit lines that the financing channels will remain available. People who haven’t used their accounts since October also will be given the option of keeping them open, according to notifications seen by Bloomberg. “Based on feedback from

  • Three amazing women who help us realise that hitting 50 (and beyond) is no bad thing

    Getting older means changes in our working lives, in our family lives and for our bodies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher, steadying amid earnings, lingering virus concerns

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday evening as investors considered the latest batch of earnings and economic data and continued to contemplate the path forward for monetary policy.

  • VW might have to cut production further due to chip shortage

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply crunch, the German carmaker said on Thursday, after a report that Toyota would slash output by 40% in September. The auto industry is facing renewed strains after a recovery in demand stretched supply chains earlier this year, with COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia hitting both chip production and operations at commercial ports. "We currently expect supply of chips in the third quarter to be very volatile and tight," Volkswagen, the No.2 volume carmaker behind Toyota, said in answer to a request for comment by Reuters.