EasyCompare receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2023

BANGKOK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyCompare has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2023, an independent seal of excellence, which recognises businesses that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience.

Thailand's leading online insurance broker received an impressive average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from thousands of customer reviews. All Feefo customer reviews are verified as genuine, making the highly valued accreditation a true reflection of a business's continued commitment to outstanding service.

The Platinum award is given to businesses which have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. EasyCompare has consistently received outstanding customer reviews on the Feefo platform, since launching in 2017.

Working with over 6,000 brands, Feefo is the world's largest provider of verified reviews, helping brands understand customers by analysing verified reviews and providing insight into trends, needs and habits.

With consumer confidence at near historic lows due to rising inflation, as well as research from the Institute of Customer Service revealing that complaints rose to 17.3% in the second half of 2022 , this award celebrates brands that are successfully navigating tough market conditions to deliver exceptional service.

Country Head of EasyCompare Thailand, Alisa Apaivongse commented: "We're delighted to receive a Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo for the second year running. Keeping our customers happy is our priority so the fact this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we are providing an exceptional level of service. The award also recognises just how hard our staff have worked under fresh challenges, with both rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis affecting both consumers and businesses alike. As we enter a new year, we will continue to listen, understand and deliver what our customers want."

Congratulating EasyCompare, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: "This year has been a difficult one for so many businesses. I'm delighted to recognise thousands of our clients that have overcome various challenges to provide such high levels of customer service and satisfaction.

Story continues

"The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

"A particular congratulations to EasyCompare for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond."

About EasyCompare

Award-winning EasyCompare is a leading car insurance price comparison website and non-life insurance broker serving Thailand's motorists.

It is part of an international group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.

About Feefo

Feefo is a leading global customer reviews and insights platform on a mission to empower its clients to fully understand how their customers experience their product or service. www.feefo.com

SOURCE EasyCompare