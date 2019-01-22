EasyJet Says Drop in Airfares Will Accelerate 

(Bloomberg) -- EasyJet Plc said a decline in ticket prices is accelerating amid a fare ware prompted by overcapacity across the European airline industry.

Britain’s biggest low-cost airline said Tuesday that revenue per seat, a measure of pricing, will decrease by mid-to-high single digit percentage points the fiscal second quarter through March, at constant currencies. That’s after a 4.2 percent drop in the preceding three months.

Key Insights

Demand remains strong, with first-quarter revenue up 14 percent, aided by a jump in spending on add-ons such as pre-booked seats, while forward sales are “robust” despite uncertainty around Brexit. But fares are taking a pummeling, especially in Berlin, where a base opened after the collapse of Air Berlin will post a loss in 2019.Ryanair Holdings Plc set the tone last week with a second profit warning in 3 1/2 months as winter fares fell three times faster than predicted. Conditions are now starkly different from a year ago, when the exit of Air Berlin and Monarch Airlines removed excess seats and lifted fares -- though EasyJet says rivals have been more disciplined in restoring capacity growth in some of its markets.The negative trends at Europe’s two biggest discount airlines come after the International Air Transport Association trade group last month identified Europe as the only global region likely see earnings worsen this year amid intense competition. EasyJet didn’t provide a profit outlook but said its figures will be dented by a 10 million-pound hit from disruption by drone raids at London Gatwick airport.Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska has highlighted concern that there’s not just oversupply but that demand may also be deteriorating -- potentially an even more significant concern. Full-service carriers such as British Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa AG may escape the worst thanks as fare hikes stick for business travelers stick.

Market Reaction

Shares of Luton, England-based EasyJet have gained 5 percent this year after the company lost a quarter of its value in 2018.

Read More

To read the EasyJet statement click here

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Jasper in London at cjasper@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.