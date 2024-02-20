EasyJet Set to Return to the FTSE 100 After Pandemic-Time Exit
(Bloomberg) -- Budget airline EasyJet Plc is on track to reclaim its place in the UK’s blue-chip equity index, almost four years after it dropped out of the benchmark during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Endeavour Mining Plc is set for an exit from FTSE 100, according to indicative results announced by index compiler FTSE Russell on Tuesday. Endeavour shares have fallen 28% in the past year.
The final FTSE review will be based on market capitalizations as of Feb. 27, and will be announced Feb. 28.
