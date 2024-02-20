EasyJet Set to Return to the FTSE 100 After Pandemic-Time Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Budget airline EasyJet Plc is on track to reclaim its place in the UK’s blue-chip equity index, almost four years after it dropped out of the benchmark during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Endeavour Mining Plc is set for an exit from FTSE 100, according to indicative results announced by index compiler FTSE Russell on Tuesday. Endeavour shares have fallen 28% in the past year.

The final FTSE review will be based on market capitalizations as of Feb. 27, and will be announced Feb. 28.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.