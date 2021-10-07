Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods has Commenced Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") has now received approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Common Shares commenced trading on the CSE on October 4, 2021, under the symbol "MEAL."

Nabati Foods is a food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. All of Nabati Foods' products are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, refined sugar-free, all-natural (non-GMO), certified kosher and certified vegan.

"This listing is the culmination of the commitment, creativity, and long-term vision of the entire Nabati Foods family," said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "Nabati Foods has achieved tremendous growth thanks to its commitment to innovation and to its customers. We are very proud of how Nabati Foods has diversified its revenue streams across its grocery, foodservice, eCommerce, and industrial channels."

Nabati Foods has four signature product lines, including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based egg alternatives, and plant-based meats. It recently scaled up its manufacturing capacity by 5X with a new facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

For further information concerning Nabati Foods and its business, please see its non-offering long-form prospectus dated September 20, 2021, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under Nabati Foods' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Learn more about Nabati Foods Global and subscribe for updates at: https://invest.nabatifoods.com

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Prospectus, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-nabati-foods-has-commenced-trading-on-the-canadian-securities-exchange-301395056.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

