EAT AND COOK IN KUALA LUMPUR WINS COVETED AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD FROM ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat and Cook in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is the 2022 recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award. The American Express One To Watch Award recognises a restaurant considered to be a rising star of the region and aims to celebrate gastronomic excellence, innovation and potential.

Eat and Cook is the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award as part of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards programme

Eat and Cook was born out of adversity. During the COVID pandemic, chefs Lee Zhe Xi and Soh Yong Zhi lost their respective jobs as hotel chefs. Turning misfortune into a moment of opportunity, the pair pursued their passion project: to create an omakase-style restaurant serving modern interpretations of classic Malaysian dishes.

At Eat and Cook, Lee and Soh present ingredient-driven tasting menus that expand the possibilities of Malaysian cooking. In keeping with the omakase tradition, the menu changes daily according to the availability and quality of local produce. While honouring authentic Malaysian flavours, each dish is distinguished by the chefs' technical mastery, creative ambition and deep respect for their culinary heritage.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "As the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award 2022, Eat and Cook is recognised for its refined cooking techniques, surprising combinations and creative execution. Its owners are creating a new identity for modern Malaysian cuisine."

Acknowledging the award, Chef Lee says: "On behalf of the Eat and Cook team, we are honoured to receive this award. It's a validation of the hard work we've put in over the last year and of our commitment to elevating Malaysian cuisine. This award will inspire us to continue our mission to bring the Malaysian dining experience to the next level."

Hannah Kelly, Vice President of Strategic Dining Partnerships and Benefits for American Express, says: "The success of Eat and Cook embodies the ingenuity and tenacity of those in the restaurant industry and American Express is proud to stand behind this international community."

The achievements of Eat and Cook's inspiring chefs will be celebrated as part of the ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 on 29th March, which will be broadcast to a global audience via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

