How To Eat Healthier on a Frugal Budget

Many people could stand to eat healthier. According to the CDC, most Americans overdo sodium, saturated fats and sugar, while not eating enough fruits and veggies.

Though this information could trigger guilt about what you consume, keep in mind that a less than perfect diet isn’t necessarily your fault. Fresh and nourishing foods can be particularly expensive, and, unfortunately, food costs are on the rise.

The good news is that there are ways to eat healthy, even when on a frugal budget. To get the details on how to do this, GOBankingRates consulted dietary experts.

Practice Mindful Eating

“Mindfully eating your food promotes conscious consumption of food and listens for hunger and satiety cues,” said Yelena Wheeler, registered dietitian nutritionist of National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC). “Doing this can cut down on portion sizes and food consumed, which in turn will save money and is healthier.”

Grow Your Own Food When Able

If you have a garden — or even a windowsill that gets a good amount of light — think about growing what you can on your own, even if it’s just fresh herbs.

“This can save on money, has less chemicals… and can motivate one to eat more fruits and vegetables,” Wheeler said.

Make Your Own Food and Follow a Meal Plan

It can be hard to follow through on cooking at home, if only because you have to carve out a lot of time and work to do it. But it really can help you to cook at home and create a meal plan for the week.

“Planning out your meals ahead will keep you from buying unnecessary ingredients for that week,” said Susan Bowerman, R.D., CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, senior director of worldwide nutrition education and training at Herbalife.

Also Plan for Leftovers

Whether you’re making a hearty veggie-centric stew or a light low-cal dessert, it’s important not only to provide leftovers, but also to make space in your fridge and plan days to eat them.

“When planning your weekly menu, make sure you include one or two days where you will make a big casserole and have it again for dinner the following day,” said Michelle Saari, MSc, RD, health specialist at eHealth Project. “Planning like this can help on those days where you know you will have a busy day and likely won’t feel like cooking.”

Buy Groceries in Bi-Weekly Batches

To help guide yourself to more meal prep and less spending, aim to visit the grocery store no more than twice a week.

“Multiple grocery store runs per week is where we tend to go way over our budget,” Saari said. “Even just picking up one or two things every time can be very costly. When you plan your weekly menu, plan when you need to go to the grocery store, and stick to your list.”

Go Vegetarian Once a Week (At Least)

If you’re a die-hard meat lover, it may be nearly impossible to conceive of going without a burger or a BLT for a whole week, but going vegetarian at least once a week is an effective way to eat well on a frugal budget.

“Not only does it save you money, but you can put together really delicious meals that are super healthy,” said Bowerman.

Don’t Fear Frozen Produce

Fresh fruit and veggies may not be able to fit into your budget. Consider frozen produce, instead — it’s just as healthy as fresh options.

“Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, since they are processed so quickly after they are harvested,” said Bowerman.

Drink More Water

Hey! You can get healthier and save money at the same time by opting for water over sugary or sodium-heavy drinks.

“Pop and juices are extra calories that you just don’t need and have a premium price on them,” Saari said. “You can add fruit to add a sweet flavor [to water].”

Purchase Produce In-Season and Locally

If you can afford the extra money on produce, aim to buy that which is in season — it will save you some cash.

“Knowing which produce is in season will save you money and will also promote consuming foods at [their] peak freshness, which allows for more and better nutrient intake,” said Wheeler.

Buy Whole Produce (As Opposed to Pre-Cut Options)

“You’ll pay a premium for pre-washed and pre-cut produce, too,” said Bowerman. “So taking a few extra minutes to cut whole veggies will save you a bundle. Purchase loose pack fruits and vegetables in bulk so that you can use only what you need.”

Take Tips From International Cuisines

Many other countries, like those in the Mediterranean, are famous for their nourishing and lean diet. Take a hint from destinations beyond U.S. borders.

“Diversify your fare by taking tips from other cuisines, like Indian lentil curries with rice or some curry rice, or a spicy black bean soup with some corn tortillas,” Bowerman said.

