U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.06
    -5.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,617.74
    -113.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,334.50
    -43.04 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.51
    -53.33 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.79
    -3.77 (-6.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.90
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.58 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0440 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7200
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,905.40
    -1,126.77 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.34
    +20.53 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Eat Just (the alt-protein company formerly known as Hampton Creek) has raised another $200 million

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read

Eat Just, the purveyor of eggless eggs and mayonnaise and the first government-approved vendor of lab-grown chicken, has raised $200 million in a new round of funding, the company said.

The funding was led by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the state of Qatar, with additional participation from Charlesbank Capital Partners and Vulcan Capital, the investment arm of the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen.

Since its launch in 2011 as Hampton Creek, the company has raised more than $650 million all to build out capacity for its egg replacement products and its new line of lab-grown meat.

“We are very excited to work with our investors to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system. Their knowledge and experience partnering with companies that are transforming numerous industries were fundamental in our decision to partner with them,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, in a statement.

Eat Just's evolution hasn't been without controversy. In 2017, the company and its chief executive withstood a failed coup, which forced the firing of several executives. The company also saw its entire board resign in the aftermath of those firings, only to replace them with a new slate of directors months later.

In the aftermath, Hampton Creek rebranded and refocused. These days the company's products fall into two somewhat related categories. There're the plant-based egg replacement products and eggless mayonnaise and the lab grown chicken products that are meant to replace poultry farmed chicken meat.

Since the egg side of Eat Just's chicken and egg business definitely came first, it's worth noting that the company's products are sold in more than 20,000 retail outlets and 1,000 foodservice locations. since it began selling the product, the company has moved more than 100 million eggs to roughly one million U.S. households.

The company's eggs are also on offer in Dicos, a fast food chain in China, and it's got a deal to put out a sous vide egg replacement product with Cuisine Solutions. The eggs are also available in Peet's Coffee locations around the country and Eat Just has expanded its eggless distribution platform into Canada.

Then there's the company's GOOD Meat product. That was available for a short time in Singapore. The company expects to slash production costs and expand its commercial operations while working on other kinds of meats as well, according to a statement.

It's a long way from where the Eat Just started, when it raised its first millions from Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund.

Founders Fund Backs Its First Food Tech Startup, Hampton Creek Foods, With A $1M Investment

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen EV Business Worth $230 Billion, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG should keep getting more credit for its battery-powered car strategy that could lead the company to surpass Tesla Inc. in electric-vehicle sales as soon as next year, according to Deutsche Bank.If the market were to apply multiples similar to Tesla and Nio Inc. to VW’s battery-electric vehicle business, it would be worth about 195 billion euros ($230 billion), more than all of the company is worth now, analysts led by Tim Rokossa wrote in a report Monday. They lifted their price target for VW shares by 46% to 270 euros.VW’s common stock surged as much as 14% and its preference shares rose as much as 8.4% in Frankfurt, while its American depositary receipts climbed in New York. Last week, the German-traded securities climbed 22% and 16%, respectively.The carmaker stole software giant SAP SE’s crown as the largest member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index, becoming the country’s most valuable company for the first time since the 2015 diesel cheating scandal damaged its reputation and stock price. Its plans to take on Tesla for EV leadership set off a buying spree among U.S. retail investors and surge in trading volume for its ADRs.Rokossa sees a good chance VW’s EV deliveries surpass Tesla’s in short order as its ID.4 compact SUV is rolled out globally. Executives for the company’s Spanish brand Seat said Monday they plan to launch an EV for urban areas in 2025 costing between 20,000 euros and 25,000 euros.VW plans to transform Seat’s factory outside Barcelona into an EV hub with the goal of producing more than 500,000 vehicles there per year, equal to Tesla’s global deliveries in 2020.The truck unit Traton SE is also getting into the mix. It will boost investments in electric technology to 1.6 billion euros by 2025 from 1 billion euros previously and scale back spending on combustion engines.“The future of commercial vehicles won’t be shaped by diesel anymore but by electric trucks,” Traton Chief Executive Officer Matthias Gruendler told reporters. Due to lower costs for customers, battery-powered trucks are bound to prevail over those using hydrogen fuel cells, which largely will be restricted to niche markets, he said.(Updates with American depositary receipts rising in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of a company name in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QuantumScape's share sale to fund solid-state battery production roils its market value

    QuantumScape has issued a share offering to pay for an expanded pilot production line for its solid-state batteries just months after it became a publicly traded company via a reverse merger. QuantumScape said in a regulatory filing that the net proceeds from its sale of 13 million shares — along with an additional 1.95 million shares if underwriters exercise that option — could be much as $859 million based upon an assumed public offering price of $59.34 per share. The funds will be used to build a larger pre-pilot line called QS-0 and cover its part of a joint venture with Volkswagen Group for an expanded manufacturing facility known as QS-1.

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Apple Car Would Be Welcomed by Parts Maker Pivoting to EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. entering the electric-car race could be a boon to Continental AG’s Vitesco Technologies powertrain unit as it attempts a wrenching transition away from internal combustion engines.Reports that Apple is working on a self-driving EV have ignited speculation about how the technology giant would pursue such a plan. Talks with carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co. have fizzled, perhaps due to reluctance to aid a disruptive new rival. But for automotive suppliers eager to unlock fresh revenue streams, it would be much-needed business.“An Apple car would certainly be an exciting development,” Vitesco Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf said in an interview. “The more EVs there are, the better.”Soon-to-be spun-off Vitesco can’t afford to be picky. Car-parts makers are under pressure as the industry shifts toward battery-powered vehicles, which require fewer parts than gasoline and diesel-powered cars. Volkswagen AG last week became Germany’s most valuable company after rapid-fire announcements on how it wants to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric leader. BMW AG shares surged after the manufacturer said it expects EVs to account for about half of sales by 2030.Legacy AssetsThe bolder plans suggest the end of the combustion engine is nearing. Vitesco identified sales worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) -- based on 2018 revenue -- linked to the making of parts like turbochargers and injectors that it plans to exit or discontinue. Finding buyers for these assets will be difficult, Wolf said ahead of a briefing with investors on Thursday.“Vitesco is currently one of the most pragmatic suppliers when discussing the shift away from combustion engines,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Patrick Hummel said in a note. “There will be two areas of focus during the investor day: the planned cash injection from Conti into Vitesco (we assume 1 billion euros) and the timing to reach break-even in electrification technology.”Vitesco seeks to shift about a third of its sales into components for so-called mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars over the next three to five years, the CEO said. Many of its existing products, like engine controls, can also be deployed in EVs, he said.“No matter what’s coming, we have the full range of hybrid and EV products, and that’s our great advantage,” Wolf said. “We don’t focus on just one specific technology but we cover all options.”Chip ShortageThere’s still room for growth though. Powertrain sales fell 11% to about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year, according to Continental’s annual report, when the pandemic shuttered showrooms and factories.Like its peers, the business has been suffering from an industrywide shortage of semiconductors that’s disrupted automotive production. Initially, Vitesco expected bottlenecks to ease during the second quarter, but they may persist the entire year, Wolf said.Vitesco’s transition to becoming a separate company has dragged on since early 2019. Continental was already trailing competitors in separating new technologies from legacy operations when it delayed -- and then dropped -- plans to sell shares in Vitesco to the public. Europe’s second-biggest car-parts maker last week said it will push ahead with a spinoff in the second half of the year.Profit PushAfter the spinoff and subsequent listing is completed, Vitesco may consider cooperations to keep pace with the quickly developing EV market, Wolf said. One potential partner is Schaeffler AG, the German ball-bearings maker that owns a 46% stake in Continental, he said.After Vitesco struggled for years to lift profitability, Wolf said he’s convinced that returns will rise after the company exits unprofitable businesses and improves the development and production of electric-car components while generating solid returns in sensors and electronics.Vitesco’s financial footing is “very, very solid,” and goes beyond expenses related to the turnaround and investments in future technologies, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Saudi Investment Bank Chief Said to Leave for PIF Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia is leaving to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a string of departures at the U.S. lender in the Middle East.Eyas AlDossari will join the Public Investment Fund to help work on new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the PIF and AlDossari didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.AlDossari joined in 2017 as Goldman looked to beef up its presence in the kingdom. The bank has since worked on Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering, as well as its $70 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and the merger of Saudi British Bank with Alawwal.Over the past two years, though, Goldman has lost bankers including veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki who joined Credit Suisse, and its regional CEO retired at the end of last year. Two other executives left this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.The bank’s Mideast operations were also dealt a blow from the corruption scandal in Malaysia involving the 1MDB investment fund, and it missed out on deals in the United Arab Emirates -- including with wealth fund Mubadala and state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.AlDossari is set to join the PIF which has been rapidly expanding since its mandate was changed from being a largely domestically focused holding company into an engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to transform the kingdom’s economy.Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $400 billion from about $150 billion. It has taken stakes in Uber Technologies, put $45 billion into SoftBank’s Vision Fund, and backed electric vehicle maker Lucid. It’s also increased headcount to more than 1,000 from about 40.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Rate Hike Talk Cools as Recession Talk Resurfaces

    NZ’s economy contracted in 4Q 2020, raising concern of a second recession and quashing market talk of a sooner than expected RBNZ rate hike.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Ahead

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) We'll start with Oncolytics, a biotechnology company focused on the use of immunotherapy combinations as treatments for cancer. The company’s approach uses pelareorep, an immune-oncolytic virus, to deliver therapeutic agents that both directly target the tumor and activate the immune system’s natural defenses. Oncolytics is conducting its various research programs in partnership with several of the big names in biotech, including Pfizer, Merck, Roche, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company’s development pipeline is testing the compatibility of pelareorep in conjunction with the larger companies’ anti-cancer drugs. To date, pelareorep demonstrated positive results making early-stage breast cancer tumors more amenable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The data showed that pelareorep induced a robust anti-tumor immune response in some types of breast cancer. There are three ongoing clinical programs in place relating to breast cancer: The company's Phase 2 AWARE-1 study, combining pelareorep with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Tecentriq, is assessing the impact of the combination on early-stage breast cancer response rate and overall survival. Meanwhile, the BRACELET-1 Phase 2 study will evaluate efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 mAb Bavencio in breast cancer. A third Phase 2 breast cancer trial, IRENE, will evaluate pelareorep's ability to improve outcomes in triple-negative breast cancer. The study is assessing pelareorep's safety and efficacy in combination with retifanlimab. ONCY strong pipeline and $3.01 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio conducted a deep dive into Oncolytics, and concluded that the company offers a sound investment opportunity. “Oncolytics' lead compound, pelareorep (pela)… is on the cusp of demonstrating potential to upend the treatment paradigms of several cancers, in our view... We believe it is the studies being conducted in breast cancer (BrCa) that could generate substantial value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” Trucchio opined. The analyst added, "Since the approval of the first OV T-VEC in 2015, there have been at least eight licensing or acquisition deal announcements, including the $394M acquisition of Viralytics by Merck in February 2018 and the €210M acquisition of ViraTherapeutics by Boehringer Ingelheim in September 2018. Oncolytics has collaboration, supply agreements, and combination arrangements with many major biopharmaceutical companies and organizations involved in cancer research... Positive data readouts in any or all of the plethora of combination trials underway with pela and ICI could catalyze a much higher valuation than the recent M&A, in our view." To this end, Trucchio rates ONCY a Buy, and his $15 price target implies a robust one-year upside potential of ~397%. (To watch Trucchio’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that ONCY is a Strong Buy. Given its $8.51 average price target, upside of ~182% could be in store for investors. (See ONCY stock analysis on TipRanks) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Sticking with the biotech sector, let’s take a look at Xeris Pharmaceuticals. This company has one important advantage over many of its peers: it has a drug on the market, approved for use. Gvoke, its self-administered glucagon injection device, was approved by the FDA in September 2019 for use by adults and kids suffering severe low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) due to diabetes. The product has been generating revenues for Xeris for the past 5 quarters, and in 2H20 those revenues began to ramp up. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Xeris showed an 11% sequential increase in Gvoke prescriptions and quarterly sales of $7.1 million; full-year sales of the self-injection device totaled $20.2 million. The company also received, in December 2020, a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency on Oglou, the room-stable liquid glucagon used in Gvoke, as well as European Commission authorization for marketing starting in February 2021. Xeris is targeting 4Q21 to launch Oglou in the European Union. The company is not resting on its Gvoke laurels. It has an active development pipeline, with several additional self-administered glucagon devices, as well as additional drug candidates in development for the treatment of diabetes and epilepsy. Analyst Difei Yang, writing from Mizuho, sees Gvoke as the key to Xeris’ path forward. “Gvoke continued to gain market share in the quarter (we estimate recent weekly share at ~16%) from legacy glucagon kits, but we note that the total glucagon market growth rate has stagnated as a result of Covid-19. We forecast a re-acceleration of the glucagon market in 2H21 as Covid-19 abates, and expect Gvoke fundamentals to improve when the market growth rate picks up,” Yang wrote. Along with those comments, the analyst put a Buy rating on XERS shares, and a $14 price target that indicates room for 225% growth over the coming year. (To watch Yang’s track record, click here) This is another stock that Wall Street likes, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating derived from 3 recent positive reviews. Xeris shares are selling for $4.30 right now, and their $10.67 average price target implies an upside of ~148% in 2021. (See XERS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Secondary Lower Top .7270, Next Target Area .7099 – .7096

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main Fibonacci level at .7180.

  • A revolutionary ‘gray army’ of older workers is fighting our youth-obsessed culture — and we’ll all benefit if they win

    Ageism is society’s last acceptable “ism” — but there’s cause for optimism. Older Americans are beginning to rebel against a youth-obsessed culture. Across the U.S., older employees are prodding their organizations to promote age diversity with the same initiative and interest awarded to gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American’: I was broke in my 20s, and live in fear of debt. My wife wants to upgrade our home and life. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • Obamacare health insurance just got much cheaper for early retirees

    The "subsidy cliff" for the Affordable Care Act's premiums disappears -- temporarily -- under the newest COVID relief law.

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.