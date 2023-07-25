Would you eat mustard-flavored Skittles? Yes, they really are a thing

Foodies can explore a new treat that takes the concept of sweet and salty to another level.

On Tuesday, Skittles announced on social media the creation of French's Mustard Skittles.

Yes, you read that right. Read on to find out why they were created and how you can win some. (Whether you line them up on top of your hot dog is up you.)

Why were Mustard Skittles created?

A closeup of a bowl of Skittles which are kept on the sidelines for running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 24, 2011 in Seattle, Washington.

Condiment brands French's and Skittles have collaborated on this unexpected product.

The strangest thing is this creation was inspired by the public, Skittles claims.

"You're seeing things right. Because you asked, French's Mustard Skittles are now here," Skittles wrote on their Facebook page.

Skittles ended the post with, "They taste great. Trust me."

According to French's Facebook page, Mustard Skittles are a limited-edition product, and they used the hashtag "#MustardDay," which is celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Fbcdn

Embedded content: https://scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/363427603_668412381983078_2125083952552735167_n.jpg?_nc_cat=1&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=6iDshBt932EAX_6HzFD&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-2.xx&oh=00_AfAuH2npy2ZoZdcGaidzlJcQPs3YoVgF-z0ssOGUc6jVLg&oe=64C56F64

Where can I get Mustard Skittles?

Limited packs of these Skittles are available through an online sweepstakes and pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York.

What did Facebook say about Mustard Skittles?

Reactions on Skittles' Facbook page are mixed.

"Which one of you asked for mustard skittles? I just wanna talk," a snooping detective wrote.

"Withholding their name for their own safety," Skittles responded.

"Yummi," an intrigued user wrote.

"It isn't April 1st so what is this?" a confused person said.

"Normally, I'd be upset and concerned at this, but since you brought back Lime Skittles, I'm gonna let this one slide," another person shared.

“We need pickle next!” a daring foodie wrote.

"Now we have to try these," another brave soul said.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT WHITE MARLIN OPEN: White Marlin Open 2023: Everything to know about return of Ocean City's big tourney

What if I prefer ketchup?

Heinz Tomato Ketchup celebrates summer with its "United States of Saucemerica'' promotion.

There are 50 different "sauce'' package designs. Condiments include Heinz Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, Ranch, BBQ Sauce, Tartar Sauce or Simply Ketchup. Packet art features a dish the company thinks is representative of the state and pairs with whatever is inside.

For details on a related contest, you can check out the Heinz company website.

NEW SHORE BUSINESSES: New Berlin Jersey Mike's, Chincoteague opens barbeque restaurant | What's Going There

Tammy Paolino contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Mustard Skittles? Yes, and here's how to try them, but act fast